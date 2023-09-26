Did Sneako slap Sara Saffari at Disney Land? Viral clip explored

Controversial Rumble streamer Nico "Sneako" is going viral after a clip from his recent IRL stream started doing the rounds on the internet, where he apparently slapped fitness influencer Sara Saffari in the face. Nico has been hanging out with Sara and Bradley Martin for the last couple of days, and there has been friction between them, leading many to believe that the slap was real.

However, readers should note that while certain clips from the IRL stream may make it seem like Sneako was slapping Sara Saffari, it was just a prank to generate content. Not only was it a prank on viewers, but the two did it multiple times to get a reaction from the strangers in the park as well.

"It's fake, bro": Sneako and Sara Saffari do the slap prank at Disney Land

As mentioned before, the reason many people believed that Nico had slapped Sara Saffari is a combination of his recent behavior with her friend and frequent collaborator Bradley Martin and the Rumble streamer's anti-women comments that have had quite a drastic influence on younger generations.

For those unaware, Sneako recently clashed with bodybuilder and fitness creator Bradley Martin, who threatened to break his camera after he found the streamer smoking inside his gym.

However, the viral Disney Land slapping clip in which the streamer can be seen slapping Sara Saffari is staged. Below is a more direct camera angle where a man confronted him for the slap, to which Sneako replied:

"It's fake, bro. It's fake."

The streamer even joked about the man going to take a swing, and Sara hugged the stranger for standing up for her, saying:

"You guys are so nice, oh my god."

Here are some general reactions from social media:

The Rumble streamer has been the subject of numerous controversies over the years, with the latest pertaining to a clip of some young children walking up to him in public and repeating anti-women talking points. The clip has since gone viral on social media, with big streamers such as xQc commenting on it.