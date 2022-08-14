Hafþór “The Mountain” Björnsson joins Camp Knut, fans react

Earlier today, professional strongman Hafþór “The Mountain” Björnsson, also known as Thor, finally joined Camp Knut.

During the August 14 IRL broadcast, Twitch streamer Knut Spildrejorde received the Icelandic personality from the airport, with more than 30,000 fans tuning in to watch the livestream.

Knut was elated to meet Hafþór Björnsson and introduced the latter to the Twitch audience by saying:

"There are 31,000 people watching for your arrival! Yeah, here! Here's the chat."

Mizkif introduces Hafþór “The Mountain” Björnsson at Camp Knut

On August 7, Twitch sensation Matthew "Mizkif" surprised his community by getting on a voice call with Hafþór Björnsson on stream, and the former asked the latter if he was interested in joining the streamer fitness camp.

The "World's Strongest Man" indicated that he was "100%" down to attending Camp Knut, if he managed to fit it into his tight schedule. A week later, Hafþór Björnsson landed in Austin, Texas, and took the entire streaming community by storm.

Earlier today, Mizkif took the reigns on his main Twitch channel once the streamers got together at the gym to start their workout regime.

The One True King co-founder introduced Thor to the audience during the starting moments of the broadcast and revealed that the latter would be teaming up with Knut to coach the streamers.

Soon, the workout started with Hafþór Björnsson giving the streamers their first lesson on how to deadlift:

Fans react to Hafþór Björnsson joining Camp Knut

Mizkif grabbed the opportunity to pose alongside the popular personality at the gym and shared a post on Twitter:

Twitch streamer Russel jestfully stated that he "could take" Hafþór:

Here are some more fan reactions from Twitter:

Y3zzir @y3zzir @REALMizkif Miz actually flying people out, its awesome @REALMizkif Miz actually flying people out, its awesome

SlayThirsty @SlayThirsty @REALMizkif This is incredible. Can’t wait to see the content with Thor+Knut. @REALMizkif This is incredible. Can’t wait to see the content with Thor+Knut.

Streamer subreddit r/LivestreamFail featured numerous clips from Mizkif and Knut's recent broadcast, and fans loved every bit of it. Some Redditors hoped to see League of Legends Twitch star Tyler "Tyler1" join Camp Knut:

Fans mentioned that Hafþór Björnsson was not as big as he used to be back when he was competing as a professional strongman:

Some provided their positive opinions on the streamer fitness camp:

Others were intrigued to learn how tall The Mountain was:

Here are some more relevant fan comments from Reddit:

Viewers can expect to watch Hafór Björnsson square off against Mizkif in the boxing ring after Knut issued a challenge to the Austin, Texas-based streamer a few days ago.

Camp Knut is a 30-day long fitness camp hosted by the Norwegian Twitch personality. He is set to organize the next edition of the streamer fitness camp in Los Angeles after spending the previous month training and coaching various OTK streamers such as Tectone, EsfandTV, Nmplol, and others.

