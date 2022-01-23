Halo Infinite to allow earnable credits in Season 2

Halo Infinite single-player launched in December of last year to universal acclaim for the single-player. Fans hailed it as the best Halo game yet and a return to form for the series after 2015's disappointing Halo 5: Guardians for the Xbox One. Meanwhile, the multiplayer portion, which launched earlier in November, has been less fortunate.

While fans loved the gunplay and visuals of the new installment, developer 343 Industries has been getting backlash from the community for its sloppy handling of the game's multiplayer. From lack of content to poor monetization models, fans have ensured their voices are heard.

Baby steps to Halo Infinite's redemption

jerry hook @hookscourt Thanks to your continued feedback, we are happy to confirm Credits will be earnable in Season 2's Battle Pass. That means you will be able to earn Credits as part of your Halo Infinite progression. We’ll have more to share on this as we get closer to Season 2. Thanks to your continued feedback, we are happy to confirm Credits will be earnable in Season 2's Battle Pass. That means you will be able to earn Credits as part of your Halo Infinite progression. We’ll have more to share on this as we get closer to Season 2.

Following this, Jerry Hook, the Head Designer for 343 Industries, has revealed that they have been monitoring fan feedback and taking action. They have decided that the Credits in multiplayer will be earnable in the upcoming Season 2 by just playing the game; so far, the only way to earn them is using real money. This means that players will have a chance at obtaining the cosmetics they like in Halo Infinite.

Additionally, 343 Industries' Senior Community Manager John Junyszek has promised a rehaul of some of the players' complaints. Posting on the Halo Waypoint forums, he said that, in the future, the following changes would be implemented:

Changing how the store items are priced. Items will also be individually available for purchase - beginning from next week.

Reduction in pricing for store items starting this week.

Big Team Battle matchmaking will be worked on, meaning the challenges that require them will be temporarily unavailable.

Halo Support @HaloSupport

support.halowaypoint.com/hc/en-us/artic… #HaloInfinite hotfix is now live with updates to Oddball and minor matchmaking improvements for BTB. If you're currently playing, close and relaunch Halo Infinite to install (1GB or less). More info in the January 19 update section of our release notes. A #HaloInfinite hotfix is now live with updates to Oddball and minor matchmaking improvements for BTB. If you're currently playing, close and relaunch Halo Infinite to install (1GB or less). More info in the January 19 update section of our release notes.support.halowaypoint.com/hc/en-us/artic… https://t.co/bmYhv78idr

It's good to see a developer actively engaging with the community and lending an ear to their pleas and criticisms. Since Season 1 ends in May 2022, Season 2 is expected to begin soon.

The Multiplayer component is free to play on Steam and Xbox platforms.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar