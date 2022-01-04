How many missions are in Halo Infinite?

Halo Infinite has much more than the typical main mission this time around, which adds far more content than fans may be used to. However, there are still plenty of main missions to jump into that form the main story for Master Chief on the Zeta Halo Ring.

Players should be aware of what missions they are entering as they play because there is no way to replay missions in Halo Infinite yet. This means users need to make sure they find any collectibles they want when they take on the main missions.

Luckily, there are plenty of main missions against the Banished in Halo Infinite.

All campaign missions in Halo Infinite

Compared to other Halo games, Halo Infinite has the standard amount of main missions in the campaign. In total, there are 16 missions that gamers can complete.

Halo 5 had 15 different main missions, and Halo 4 had eight missions entirely. That marks Halo Infinite as the Halo title with the most main missions from titles developed by 343 Industries.

Considering how many named missions are in Halo Infinite, it can be beneficial to know the titles of the main missions within the game. Each of the 16 main missions within Halo Infinite is listed below in order.

All main missions in the Halo Infinite campaign:

Warship Gbraakon Foundation Outpost Tremonius Recovery The Tower Excavation Site Conservatory Spire Pelican Down The Sequence Nexus The Command Spire Repository The Road House of Reckoning Silent Auditorium

When players take on these missions, they can continue to follow the path if they choose to. There are no rules dictating that side content needs to be completed. There will be some skills that users miss out on, but the same weapons can be utilized.

How many side missions are in Halo Infinite?

Take on side content on the Zeta Halo Ring (Image via Microsoft)

For gamers who do want to play beyond the 16 main missions in Halo Infinite, there is plenty of side content in different forms. They include Forward Operating Bases or High Value Target missions that provide unique weapons.

In total, there are 15 High Value Targets, 7 Banised Outposts, 20 UNSC Rescues, and 12 Forward Operating Bases. That leaves plenty of content for players to complete whether they want to learn more about Master Chief or add to his growing arsenal of weapons and Forward Operating Bases.

Ultimately, completing the side content is up to the users.

