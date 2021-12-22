How to defeat Barroth in Halo Infinite

Barroth is one of the high-value targets that players will want to hunt down in Halo Infinite for a worthwhile reward. Like all of the other high-value targets in Halo Infinite, defeating Barroth will allow Master Chief to claim yet another powerful weapon.

Difficulties will always vary, but high-value targets are not going to give up their coveted weapon variants without a fight. Each of them is typically set up with their own guards and positions that enhance the power of their chosen weapons. For the Barroth boss fight, range and height will be the biggest hurdles in Halo Infinite.

A guide to fighting against Barroth in Halo Infinite

All high-value targets in Halo Infinite are marked with a red crosshair on the map once players have taken a Forward Operating Base (FOB) in the area. As players progress through the Zeta Halo Ring, more targets like the Barroth will appear to fight and loot. The FOB closest to Barroth is the FOB Lima location.

Barroth himself is located northwest of FOB Lima in an area that is highly elevated and has plenty of cover. For those having trouble finding the location, moving south of the Riven Gate POI can also help pinpoint the target for Barroth. Marking the crosshairs should also place a blue beam where the objective is supposed to be.

Once players arrive at the location, they may notice that Barroth is sitting higher up than everyone else. He does a bunch of damage at range and reaching him can be difficult. Barroth is built for speed and damage, not tanking, and that means the best bet is to get up high and take out the boss before anything else. Taking a flying vehicle to the top or using the Grappling Hook will allow players to kill Barroth with just a few hits.

Which weapon does Barroth drop in Halo Infinite?

Claim the Stalker Rifle Ultra at an FOB. (Image via Microsoft)

Defeating Barroth will provide players with the Stalker Rifle Ultra. On its own, the Stalker Rifle is already a fantastic option for long-range fights within the Halo Infinite campaign.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, the Stalker Rifle Ultra gives the weapon a higher fire rate and more bullet velocity for faster shots. When players defeat Barroth, they can either pick up the weapon or spawn it at any captured FOB on the map. Keep in mind that plasma ammo will be needed to continue using the weapon in Halo Infinite.

Edited by Danyal Arabi