"This game is a joke": Players believe that Halo Infinite's multiplayer data usage is out of control

Nobody expects matches in Halo Infinite to consume a minimal amount of data, but a fresh revelation brought up a potential oversight. A dedicated player of the game discovered that the client downloaded excessive amounts of data after every single multiplayer match. It's unclear what the additional data comprised, but it was a major issue for those who couldn't afford an unlimited internet plan.

However. After each match the main menu retrieves about 300mb of data from the CDN on PC and Xbox. Which after about 2 matches results in over 1GB of network traffic. It's nuts.



WTF. Thats a huge amount of data being transfered in one match. Is this a bug? Surely this can't be normal?



Just realized that just playing 1 match of #HaloInfinite uses 305mb of data.

WTF. Thats a huge amount of data being transfered in one match. Is this a bug? Surely this can't be normal?

Maybe this is what causes desync. The game is just hammering peoples networks and the servers

After further inspection I found that an average match only uses about 11mb.

However. After each match the main menu retrieves about 300mb of data from the CDN on PC and Xbox. Which after about 2 matches results in over 1GB of network traffic. It's nuts.

Despite a solid start, Halo Infinite's popularity has dwindled over certain major issues. Much of it boils down to 343 Industries' failure to update content regularly and repair bugs quickly. Whether this extra data was a bug or a technical issue is unclear, but it undeniably frustrated a lot of players. The increased data consumption even resulted in some players quitting the game altogether.

Given that the number of active players has gone down recently, an issue like this is the last thing 343 Industries needs right now. However, to their credit, the developer implemented a swift resolution.

Halo infinite players frustrated with the game's client consuming high amounts of data

The issue at hand was first detected by Twitter user @NicmeistaR, who found out the sheer amount of data the client was consuming after every match. Of course, this wouldn't have been a problem for those who had unlimited data plans for their internet connection. However, most plans place a cap on the speed of the connection after a certain amount of data has been consumed. Moreover, there was no proper justification as to why the client appeared to be downloading the unwanted data in the first place.

Considerably less data being used now. Well done Halo Support @HaloSupport The #HaloInfinite team has deployed a backend update that improves the amount of data downloaded after multiplayer matches. This update is now live and no download is needed. The team will continue to monitor this issue and work on additional improvements for August's Drop Pod. twitter.com/HaloSupport/st… The #HaloInfinite team has deployed a backend update that improves the amount of data downloaded after multiplayer matches. This update is now live and no download is needed. The team will continue to monitor this issue and work on additional improvements for August's Drop Pod. twitter.com/HaloSupport/st… Massive improvement, like seriously.Considerably less data being used now. Well done @Halo and @Halo Support for acting on this so quickly especially over a weekend. twitter.com/HaloSupport/st… Massive improvement, like seriously. Considerably less data being used now. Well done @Halo and @HaloSupport for acting on this so quickly especially over a weekend. twitter.com/HaloSupport/st… https://t.co/tP63OBq0u8

Thankfully, 343 Industries quickly acknowledged the problem. They initially promised a fix in August but managed to immediately implement a backend update that improved the data requirements after multiplayer matches.

However, fans had plenty of time to vent their frustrations before the update came into effect. After 343 Industries' first announcement about a fix in August, one Halo Infinite player claimed that this needed to be considered a major issue that required an immediate fix.

Piotr Konopka @TilShaedlaer @Halo Support @Halo Isn't this an urgent 'send fix out as soon as possible' thing? There are people with no landline and transfer limits of e.g. 100 or 200GB data per month, so 300MB per match is a huge number. Just finishing your challenges will deplete your whole internet for the month... @HaloSupport @Halo Isn't this an urgent 'send fix out as soon as possible' thing? There are people with no landline and transfer limits of e.g. 100 or 200GB data per month, so 300MB per match is a huge number. Just finishing your challenges will deplete your whole internet for the month...

Some even requested that 343 Industries hire Nick due to the sheer number of bugs he has unearthed in Halo Infinite.

A few players were irritated that 343 Industries had ignored issues like desync simply because the problem was not widespread. It's also unlikely that a potential solution to the desync problem will arrive anytime soon.

Reliable🎮Random @ReliableRandom @Halo Support @Halo Only fixing issues that get publicity? When can we expect a fix for desync. Just not with playing a broken game. @HaloSupport @Halo Only fixing issues that get publicity? When can we expect a fix for desync. Just not with playing a broken game.

One user felt that the amount of data the game's client seemed to be downloading was way more than what other online games required.

For some, Halo Infinite was simply unplayable due to the excessive amount of money they would have to spend on their internet bills.

FoefoeHamham @Takeshimas1122 @Halo Support @Halo This is prolly the one situations where I can safely say that is not good enough. Your game is becoming literally unplayable for some people because they can’t financially cover the cost of data infinite takes up. Y’all gotta get on this cuz it’s only gonna get worse over time. @HaloSupport @Halo This is prolly the one situations where I can safely say that is not good enough. Your game is becoming literally unplayable for some people because they can’t financially cover the cost of data infinite takes up. Y’all gotta get on this cuz it’s only gonna get worse over time.

A long history of similar problems has culminated in the game losing a huge percentage of its player base, and the recent issue seems to have upset players even more. Thankfully, 343 Industries quickly rolled out a patch that has drastically reduced the amount of data consumed.

