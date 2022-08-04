Hambinooo clutches 1v7 in PUBG Deston Rise event against Neymar Jr.'s team

In Deston Rise event, PUBG esports player Sam "Hambinooo" Brown was part of an epic clutch gameplay at the end of the match by earning an unlikely win against Neymar Jr.'s team. The PSG player has collaborated with KRAFTON before as well. The event took place on August 3, with three rounds of custom matches.

Hambinooo was seen fending for himself in the Lodge area of the Deston map. With seven players remaining in the final zone for Team Neymar, Sam placed himself in a secure location on the roof of the building. Although briefly ambushed by two opponents, he managed to win the match courtesy of a healing battle.

Neymar Jr.'s team fails to win against Hambinooo in PUBG Deston Rise event

The PUBG Deston Event took place yesterday with football star Neymar Jr. participating in it. The event was divided into three sections. The first two were titled “Neymar Jr.’s Squad versus Everyone: Lodge Defense” which would only allow users to pick up melee weapons and pistols. The third match was "PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS BR Match.”

The tournament went successfully, with many viewers tuning in to watch the live stream on PUBG's official Twitch channel. In the clip, the sole remaining player for team 5, Hambinooo, made an epic last ditch gameplay which saw him take the "Chicken Dinner."

(Timestamp: 49:54)

Despite the tricky situation, Sam managed to place himself in a vantage point on top of a building in the Lodge area of the map. Although a couple of players, including the Brazilian forward himself, tried to ambush Hambinooo, the situation was bried and he was successful in seeing them off.

With the remaining players unable to climb up the roof in time, it meant that the winner would be decided in a healing battle. Fortunately for Hambinooo, he had the med kits ready and swiftly healed up twice before being crowned the winner of the match, leaving both Neymar's team and the commentators in shock.

Fans react to Hambinooo's epic clutch

Fans who had tuned in to the livestream had their say in the chat sectiom, which was shared by a fan on the popular subreddit, r/LivestreamFail. Many commented on how it was unnatural to see such a global superstar partake in a competitive tournament. Here are some of the comments:

The PSG star took part in in-person activities which decided the weapons that were allowed to be spawned in the Lodge area of the map.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far