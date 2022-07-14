“This guy was obsessed with this f***ing cow!” - Lirik discovers interesting artwork in new PUBG map

Saqib "Lirik" shared his comic reaction to the strange artwork found in one of the buildings on the new PUBG map called Deston. While streaming the battle royale game last night, the 31-year-old streamer noticed that a cow image had been used in multiple locations within the house.

In the stream, a bemused Lirik continued to discover the same picture over and over again in other rooms. He exclaimed:

“Dude this guy was obsessed with this f***ing cow!”

Lirik left confused at multiple pictures of cows in PUBG's new map Deston

The American content creator tried out the brand new map, Deston, that was released earlier this week by PUBG. The map was released on July 12 on PC, while console players will have to wait till July 21to try it out.

The new map includes a lot of amenities that older maps don't have, such as vertical ziplines called ascenders. It also has new vehicles and weaponry such as the Pillar Car and the MP9 SMG and the 012 shotgun. Additionally, Deston also boasts of having the tallest and largest skyscraper in the Ripton area of the map.

(Timestamp: 2:33:05)

Many streamers have already tried their hands on the new location. Two-and-a-half hours into the stream, however, the 31-year-old streamer discovered the cow-themed decorations in the house. He added:

"Bro what the f*** is this copy paste cow s***! Everywhere! Look at this s**t and then canyons and cows in every house."

He then went on to find an adorable picture of a dog and a cat for a change, and exclaimed:

"Aww, is that a dog and a cat? what is that? aww, that's actually kinda cute..."

Unfortunately, the streamer died in the game a few moments later after being run over by a car.

Fans react to the new PUBG map's strange decor

Fans tuned in to share their comments over the cow-themed decor that Lirik pointed out in his stream. The clip was shared in the popular subreddit, r/LivestreamFail, and received a lot of replies from users. Here are some of the comments:

Lirik is presently among the highest subscribed streamers on Twitch with over 2.9 million followers. He streams fairly regularly where he plays other games such as Battlefield 3 and DayZ. He is most notable for being among the only few members to be sponsored by Discord.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far