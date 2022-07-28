Neymar to stand trial in October amid fraud and corruption charges over Barcelona move in 2013: Reports

As per the Independent, Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar, alongside his former clubs Barcelona and Santos, will stand trial in October on fraud and corruption charges. The trial will investigate the 30-year-old’s transfer from Santos to Barcelona in 2013.

Neymar’s father, mother, and their family company N&N have also been charged in the case. In addition to the aforementioned parties, Ex-Santos manager Odilio Rodrigues, alongside the then Barca president and vice-president Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu, will also stand trial in October.

The case was instigated by Brazilian investment group DIS. Part owners of Neymar’s transfer rights, the group claimed that they received less money than they were entitled to following the Brazilian superstar’s move to Barca in 2013. The matter was then investigated in Brazil and Spain, with the objective of finding out whether the original transfer fee had been concealed.

The player, alongside all the involved parties, denied any wrongdoing in 2017, but their appeal was rejected by Spain’s High Court, leading to the soon-commencing trial. The trial, which will be held at the Provincial Court of Barcelona, will run between October 17 and 31, finishing in time before the Qatar World Cup in November.

Neymar played his best football during his time at Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain spent a whopping €222 million to sign the Brazil international from Barca in the summer of 2017, making him the most expensive transfer in history. The player has impressed in bits and pieces in Paris, but he is yet to produce the level of football that made him stand out at Barcelona.

The no. 10 joined Barca from Santos in 2013 for a reported €88 million fee (via Transfermarkt). He did not win a trophy in his debut season, but recorded an encouraging 30 goal contributions, spread evenly between goals and assists (41 appearances).

In the following campaign, Neymar enjoyed his best-ever season, scoring 39 goals and providing 10 assists (51 games) en route to winning the treble.

The 2015-16 season marked another La Liga triumph for the Catalans, with the superstar recording 24 league goals and 16 assists (34 appearances) to fire the Blaugrana to domestic glory.

In his final season at Barca, the forward bagged 20 goals and 26 assists in 45 matches in all competitions, winning the Copa del Rey at the end of the season. In total, he played 186 matches for the 26-time La Liga champions, scoring a whopping 105 goals and providing 76 assists, and winning a total of nine trophies.

