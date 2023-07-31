Harry Potter Quidditch Champions latest leak offers a fresh look at gameplay

Fans have been looking forward to more news about Harry Potter Quidditch Champions since its official announcement earlier in April 2023. Now, new leaked footage offers players a first glimpse of what to expect. Originally leaked on YouTube but taken down by publisher Warner Bros. Games, the footage has been making circles around social media.

Almost 10 minutes of new gameplay offers an in-depth look at graphics, customization, and more. Let's dive into the details.

Harry Potter Quidditch Champions seems to be a return to form for the beloved Wizarding World sports game

The leak begins with a first-person view of the vast field used to play Quidditch, which is the iconic sports game played on flying broomsticks by athletes of the Wizarding World universe. It boasts a cel-shaded artstyle that's pleasant to look at. This also extends to character models including the customizable player character.

Players can select from various hairstyles, body shapes, attire, and more for their avatars. If they would rather opt for a classic Wizarding World character then that is an option too. Fan-favorites ranging from Harry Potter, Draco Malfoy, and Cedric Diggory to more underrated characters like Cho Chang, Oliver Wood, and even Madam Hooch are accounted for.

While specifics remain unclear, the leaked footage shows a 5v5 lobby where players can pick their characters for the Quidditch match. The traditional rules see four players pick between three roles: Chaser, Beater, and Keeper. Chasers try to secure a ball called Quaffle to throw into the opponent's goal to secure a score. Keepers are goalkeepers whose role is to prevent Chasers from scoring a goal.

Beaters on the team act as nuisance support, lobbing bludgers at opponents to distract and knock them down. Lastly, a fifth player is the Seeker, responsible for tracking down a flying orb called the Golden Snitch. The same rules seem to have been applied here with surprisingly fast-paced action.

Players will need to manage a boost bar and can track everything that's going on around them using on-screen HUD elements and markers. All in all, it looks very exciting for a spin-off series that has not seen a standalone game since Harry Potter Quidditch World Cup 20 years ago.

When does Harry Potter Quidditch Champions release and for which platforms?

The build displayed in the footage is running on a PC and the leaker suggests all of this is from early development. In other words, the final version of Harry Potter Quidditch Champions will likely change a lot from a design and visual perspective. After revealing the game earlier this year, Warner Bros. announced closed playtests for it.

These resulted in leaks back then which were swiftly scrubbed clean off any platforms that hosted it. It would not be far-fetched to assume it will happen to this new leak as well. As for platforms, while a PC release is confirmed, Harry Potter Quidditch Champions is also coming to consoles. However, whether this also includes last-gen platforms like the PS4 and Xbox One remains unclear.