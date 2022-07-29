"He's definitely jacked" - MoistCr1TiKaL’s incredible physique leaves HasanAbi amazed

Hasan "HasanAbi" and Felix Biderman were amazed at the sight of Charlie "MoistCr1TiKal's" well-built physique. In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, the lattermost was seen addressing internet troll comments towards a picture of him doing a pull-up.

While reacting to the video, HasanAbi and Biderman discovered some shirtless photos of the YouTuber, which impressed them both.

Despite being mocked for his legs, the duo claimed that MoistCr1TiKal was extremely fit. Seeing his physique, Hasan exclaimed:

"He's definitely jacked."

HasanAbi surprises Felix Biderman by showing off MoistCr1TiKal's physique

The duo have often collaborated with each other, with Biderman appearing on HasanAbi's stream quite a few times. While both of them were exploring different videos on the internet to react to, they stumbled upon MoistCr1TiKal's latest clip. In the video, the lattermost was addressing some of the troll comments from fans.

Before proceeding with the clip, HasanAbi insisted that MoistCr1TiKal is a well-built man. He exclaimed:

"Also he's shredded, have you seen? oh, Charlie is like in insane shape...he's a short king in like every (sense)."

After pulling up a picture of the YouTuber demonstrating his muscles, Biderman was quick to observe:

"Oh yeah, he's jacked!...yeah, he's got big biceps."

Hasan concurred, stating:

"Yeah no, he's definitely jacked, he's definitely jacked."

The former Young Turk member then discovered a better lit picture of the YouTuber, exclaiming:

"This is it, yeah this one I was thinking of. Look at that dude! Look at that! Yes dude. F**k yeah!...Look at the striation on his f***ing delts dude, come on."

The duo also discovered that the Florida-born streamer had an uneven leg size. In regards to this, HasanAbi noted:

"I wouldn't say atrophy but like his (left leg) is smaller than his right."

Fans react to the entire clip of MoistCr1TiKal's build

Fans were quick to share their perplexed reactions in the chat. Most of the comments recognized the great condition Charlie's body was in, with many of them spamming the GigaChad emoticon:

Fans share their reactions to the incredible physique of MoistCr1TiKaL (Image via HasanAbi Twitch)

MoistCr1TiKaL is also known by his YouTube moniker, penguinz0, where he has amassed over 10.9 million subscribers. Coupled with that, he has over 4.3 million followers on his Twitch account where he streams various games.

