"This is the worst debate for Andrew": Ludwig thinks Andrew Tate is not cut out for a debate with HasanAbi

Ludwig has been vocal about his disapproval of Andrew Tate and his opinions on stream. In a more recent stream, the American reacted to a clip from a short debate between HasanAbi and Andrew and weighed in on who he thinks is better suited for the debate.

The variety streamer came across a viral clip of Hasan asking Tate about the rotundity of the Earth. While watching the clip, Ludwig made the observation that the kickboxer wasn't able to match the debating skills of Hasan, who would not let Andrew go off on tangents while talking about any point:

"This is the worst debate for Andrew because he can't go on his fun tangent for a minute because Hasan will cut him off every second."

Ludwig thinks Hasan got the better of Andrew Tate during their first verbal altercation

Andrew Tate is a very contentious figure and has recently gained mass media attention for featuring on multiple famous Twitch streams with star streamers such as xQc, Adin Ross, and HasanAbi. Dubbed the King of Toxic Masculinity, Tate is a kickboxer and "motivational speaker."

Tate's altercation with xQc last week became a highlight for the streaming community. The British-American, who is notorious for his offensive remarks, has already received multiple Twitter bans. The two internet personalities squared off on a number of topics, mostly focusing on the subject of women and their function in romantic relationships.

In a previous Mogul Mail video, Ludwig lambasted Tate for being a bad influence on the younger generation with his outlandish take on women's roles in relationships. The streamer had also pointed out the problem with him appearing on Adin Ross's stream:

"That stream was big and there was kind of a problem with it. Adin Ross said yes to every single thing Andrew Tate was spitting out, even the sexist shi*."

In his most recent stream, after hearing Hasan trying to make an argument about the importance of empirical evidence and scientific proof, Ludwig revealed to the chat what he thought Andrew Tate's strategy was. According to him, Tate usually uses far-flung anecdotal experiences to validate his theories, and Hasan is at an advantage because he would not let Tate do it:

"This is the worst debate for Andrew because he can't go on his fun tangent for a minute because Hasan will cut him off every second."

As Ludwig predicted, Tate had started to talk about going to space himself and thus validating the spherical shape of the Earth, but Hasan stopped it:

"He can't tell us about how he went to space in 2007 by himself, with nothing but a car because that's what top G's do baby."

Fan reactions to Ludwig's claim

Fans largely praised Hasan for standing up to Tate's arguments. Many pointed out that Hasan is not a typically malnourished gamer boy but a gym-going political commentator used to having debates online. Thus making it much harder for Tate to employ his usual tactics:

Fans commenting about Tate's debating skills (Image via Ludwin Clips/YouTube)

Fans commended Hasan's stance in the debate (Image via Ludwin Clips/YouTube)

It is clear that most of the fans agree with Ludwig and were happy to see Andrew being on the back foot for once in the recent debates.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far