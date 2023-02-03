HasanAbi takes shot at Andrew Tate after picture of the latter's hair loss goes viral

Popular Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" took to his Twitter account to troll Andrew Tate, the controversial internet personality. For those out of the loop, the latter is presently under police custody after being charged with human trafficking and r*pe.

During his time in custody, the former kickboxing champion has clearly not had the time to groom himself. A recent picture of Andrew came up, which quickly went viral.

hasanabi @hasanthehun cant believe he had the audacity to claim he’s bald by choice cant believe he had the audacity to claim he’s bald by choice https://t.co/xlqxpLB5nL

Those familiar will know that Tate has, in the past, spoken about his choice of having a bald look. However, after recent pictures surfaced on the internet, it's quite evident that the 36-year-old may be undergoing hair loss.

HasanAbi shared the picture by jeering at Andrew's previous statements. He wrote:

"Cant believe he had the audacity to claim he’s bald by choice"

Fans react as HasanAbi trolls Andrew Tate after recent pictures surface online

Andrew Tate is rather uncompromising when it comes to his looks. The Anglo-American, on numerous occasions, has declared that he is bald by choice. During an interview last year, the controversial internet personality asserted that the primary reason he was bald was that his late father had urged him to go bald since, by his own admission, people do not care about how one's hair is.

This, in fact, spurred quite a few people to go bald. Notably, Adin Ross was seen shaving his head after interacting with Andrew Tate regarding the choice of having no hair.

Despite the claims, recent pictures appear to be suggesting a different story. His supposed bald look quite possibly may be due to his receding hairline and male pattern baldness.

HasanAbi, who has had a long-running beef with the controversial star, found it an ideal time to post a picture and troll the man. Reacting to the tweet, a host of users expressed their thoughts. A major chunk of the comments ridiculed the picture by furthering the trolls. Here are some of the reactions:

However, one user sided with Tate by suggesting that there was nothing wrong with being bald:

Dale H @DaleH321 @hasanthehun What’s wrong with being bald? I guess body positivity doesn’t apply to men. Lol @hasanthehun What’s wrong with being bald? I guess body positivity doesn’t apply to men. Lol

They were quickly shut down after a user clapped back:

Tectone, who is a member of the popular content creating group OTK, posted his picture as a reply:

One user took shots at Andrew Tate for making false claims:

Cal @opticblock @Tectone @hasanthehun It’s not about being bald, it’s about claiming you shave you’re head as a choice and then getting exposed lol @Tectone @hasanthehun It’s not about being bald, it’s about claiming you shave you’re head as a choice and then getting exposed lol

Here are some other reactions:

tammam @whostammam @hasanthehun bro spent millions on a bugatti, but didn't have $1,500 to fly to turkey and get some hair plugs @hasanthehun bro spent millions on a bugatti, but didn't have $1,500 to fly to turkey and get some hair plugs 😭

Macaco só @fdxcrlo @whostammam @hasanthehun He 100% already has hair plugs, his hairline is not natural. He just didn't get the expected result @whostammam @hasanthehun He 100% already has hair plugs, his hairline is not natural. He just didn't get the expected result

Jon Kung @ChefJonKung @hasanthehun Don’t be so hard on him. They don’t have swifter dusters in jail. @hasanthehun Don’t be so hard on him. They don’t have swifter dusters in jail.

Keith @tweeting_keith @hasanthehun They call him Mr. Plenty (of Bald Patches on his Head). @hasanthehun They call him Mr. Plenty (of Bald Patches on his Head).

Andrew Tate recently saw his time in custody get extended by 30 days. For those wanting to read more about the charges against the Tate brothers, click here.

