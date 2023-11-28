"He is back": xQc fans lose it after stream sniper returns to troll Kick and Twitch star on OG Fortnite

On November 26, 2023, Kick and Twitch star Felix “xQc” uploaded a video on his Clips YouTube channel, announcing that Juul Trooper, a notorious stream sniper, had returned. xQc is known for streaming games on various platforms and uploading clips of his best moments on YouTube.

Juul Trooper had not been seen for a while, so fans were thrilled when he came back to troll the streamer. One viewer said of his return:

"He is back."

"It's not him": Fans react to xQc being in denial after seeing Juul Trooper return

While xQc often plays games like Fortnite, World of Warcraft, League of Legends, and Overwatch live on stream, he is often targeted by stream snipers, including one persistent offender known as Juul Trooper.

This individual has been trolling and stream-sniping the former Overwatch professional in Fortnite for many years. He is known for his iconic banana skin and his habit of using the saxophone emote after killing the streamer.

When the Kick and Twitch star got killed by Juul Trooper in his recent broadcast, he refused to believe that it was the stream sniper from years ago. He said:

"It's not him. It's not."

The YouTube clip of the incident went viral after being posted by @iqdev on X, and many fans reacted to it.

One X user said the streamer was in denial even though it said he was spectating Juul Trooper.

Others were excited that the stream sniper was back.

This X user claimed that the troll account was fake and that the original Juul Trooper hadn't logged on since Chapter 4.

One user was simply shocked and questioned if the troll was actually back.

Xqc has been making headlines recently due to his ongoing feud with Twitch star Pokimane and his review of her cookie brand, Myna Snacks.

The streamer was also involved in a controversy with HasanAbi when he signed a contract with Kick. He currently has 11.9 million followers on Twitch and 588K followers on Kick.