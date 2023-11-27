“Socialist weirdos with no friends” - xQc slams HasanAbi’s editor Ostonox for calling him racist

Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" did not hold back when reacting to Hasan "HasanAbi's" editor, Ostonox. For context, Ostonox had reposted a video featuring Felix engaging in a heated exchange with a stranger during a video chat session. In the video, Felix scoffingly claimed that he had so much money that he could buy the individual's entire "bloodline."

Ostonox, in his caption, suggested that the clip was racist (since the stranger was of African descent). They wrote this:

Ostonox calls out the streamer for his apparent racist rant

In his latest stream, xQc reacted to Ostonox's take on the viral clip, calling them and mockingly labeling them as a "socialist" (since HasanAbi himself often associates with that ideology):

“Socialist weirdos with no friends.”

xQc sends message to Ostonox, says they will be "in the trenches" if HasanAbi retires

xQc had some heavy words for Ostonox during his latest stream. It's worth noting that the duo has previously beefed on X (formerly Twitter), particularly since both have polar opposite ideologies.

This trend continued again recently after Ostonox called out Felix for his apparent racist remarks against a stranger he met online. The French-Canadian, however, wasn't particularly impressed with Hasan's editor, stating:

"He's so salty, dude. He's so mad. You know what's crazy? Ostonox's only weapon is not even a platform, it's just outrage. He knows all he has is libtards, radicalized, socialist weirdos with no friends, no life, no job."

He added:

"Let me tell you, something man, when Hasan falls off or retires brother, you know what time it is, brother. It's the street's time, brother. It's back in the trenches. Ay yo listen, appreciate the time while you still have it. It is what it is."

What did the fans say?

The clip was shared by one of Felix' verified fan pages, Iqkev (@iqkev). Here are some of the reactions to their post:

Fans react to Felix's rant on Ostonox

As mentioned, this isn't the first time xQc and Ostonox have found themselves at loggerheads. In April, the streamer had an instead polarizing take on OnlyFans content, to which Ostonox had replied by mocking Felix's content and his Minecraft streams. To read more about the story, click here.