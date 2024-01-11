"He better hop in on that lawsuit" - Fans react as Mizkif learns that the shampoo he's been using for years reportedly causes hair loss

Twitch star Matthew "Mizkif" was woe-stricken as he came to the realization in a recent live stream that his shampoo reportedly causes hair fall, among other complications. The shampoo, Olaplex, which he had been using for two years, was recently sued by a group of 28 women who stated that its products cause hair loss and blisters, among other conditions, as per BBC.

As Mizkif read the news, he was visibly horrified at the prospect of his hair fall being caused by the product. Watching the ordeal go down, netizens had the following advice for the streamer:

"He better hop in on that lawsuit."

As per the lawsuit, the Olaplex product range contains the chemicals "lilial" and "panthenol," which could lead to hair loss and other issues such as "inflamed, blistered, flaking or scaling skin."

Lilial was utilized as a perfume in cosmetics, but it was banned by the European Union in March 2022 for impacting fertility. Olaxplex has responded and released test results, which they state showcase the products being safe to use, and has not recalled any of its products since the lawsuit.

In a recent stream on January 10, 2023, Matthew came across a news report on the topic and was left appalled. He stated:

"You have to be f**king kidding me! I have been using this product for over two years! What?! Are you f**king kidding me? I've been using this sh*t for two years!"

Scrolling further down, the OTK streamer came across a photo of one of 28 individuals with extensive hair loss, reportedly caused by the usage of Olaxplex products. Taken aback after viewing the photo, the streamer exclaimed, making for a hilarious moment in the stream.

Fans react to Mizkif's realization of the news

Many netizens took to Reddit and expressed their curiosity regarding the lawsuit, speculating about its validity and the claims it entails:

Another user, computer_d, stated how although the situation seems funny at first, it is actually part of a sad history that "is full of stuff like this":

Mizkif's own media organization, One True King (OTK), has also been involved in major controversies. The past year (2023) has been especially controversial for the organization, with its members facing sexual assault charges and OTK getting hit with a defamation lawsuit.