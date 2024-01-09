"I thought it's okay to tell people what's going on" - OTK member Nmplol responds to backlash for "snitching" on everyone in GTA 5 RP

One True King (OTK) member Nick "Nmplol" recently addressed the backlash against him "snitching" on his friends in GTA 5 RP. To some, roleplaying may not seem as intense, but a well-established lore exists behind every character. Hence, many a time, this leads the audience to become invested in the streamers' acts in-game.

One such incident occurred as Nmplol, playing the role of a civilian, snitched on his criminal friends to a federal agent in-game. This caused the viewers to call him a "snitch."

The streamer apologized to his audience if he "broke any rules" by snitching. He explained that he did it just because he thought it was alright to do so, and did not anticipate a consequential backlash because of it:

"I don't live this sh** like y'all have for the last four f**king years, okay? I thought that, you know, it's okay to tell people what's going on. If I broke any rules, I'm sorry, I didn't know."

"I'm sorry, okay?" - OTK member Nmplol apologizes to audience after "snitching" in GTA 5 RP

Grand Theft Auto 5 is without a doubt one of the most popular games of modern times, having sold more copies than any other (except Minecraft) since its release in 2013. It has a well-established modding community and FiveM was the product of an endeavor to enhance GTA 5's multiplayer immersion.

FiveM has allowed players to experience customized and modded multiplayer servers, opening the doors for a highly dynamic, intuitive, and feature-rich roleplaying experience. Many streamers have tried GTA 5 RP, including EsfandTV, OTK member Nmplol, and YouTube veteran UberHaxorNova.

The intense and immersive nature of the roleplaying experience led to Nick, who plays the character of Jason Polam, being on the receiving end of criticism after he supposedly snitched on his friends. Nmplol talked about his financial woes related to in-game deputy Den Shiesty (role-played by deansocool), and how giving away the information helped him in reducing his debt:

"Shiesty just asked me, and I told him, okay? I owed him 15 grand, and I was gonna use that leverage to not pay him back, okay? And he lowered the payments because of my information. So, again, I'm sorry, okay? If you guys are mad, alright? Let them know, Jesus Christ."

Fans react to the streamer's "snitching"

Netizens on Reddit talked about how the audience was blowing it out of proportion and the streamer did not need to apologize for his act, as it had always been a part of the experience:

Another aspect that many users pointed out was that Nmplol's character is a citizen. Hence, even if he does report the criminals to the authorities, he is doing so as part of his "civic duty":

After the most recent purchase of the development team of cfx.re, which is the brains behind FiveM, GTA 5's roleplaying has gotten its biggest boost yet. NoPixel, which is arguably the biggest roleplaying server on FiveM, also recently updated its operations - NoPixel 4.0 was released in December 2023.

The newest NoPixel 4.0 update marks extensive changes to the character-creation system, the UI, crafting, and health mechanics, as well as an increased amount of accessible buildings.