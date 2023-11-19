"He called me fat" - Adin Ross says his in-person interaction with IShowSpeed was the "weirdest thing ever"

Kick star streamer Adin Ross recently gave an account of his in-person meeting with fellow streamer Darren "IShowSpeed," calling it the "weirdest thing ever". He stated that when they met, Darren apparently told him that he looked "different" and kept smiling at him.

After a while of repeatedly stating that he looks "different," Darren eventually called him "fat." Adin added that he then proceeded to call Darren "Black."

"He like comes up to me and it's just the most weirdest thing ever... So, we get to talking and sh*t and you know, um, y'know man, like he called me fat and things. And y'know, I called him Black."

"I'm weirded out" - Adin Ross describes his experience of meeting IShowSpeed in person

After nearly a year of not meeting, Adin Ross and IShowSpeed finally got together in person. They also recreated the iconic Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi photograph together, which also coincidentally shared its first anniversary since it was first posted on the former's Instagram.

A side-by-side comparison of the photos. (Image via AR15thed3mon/X and cristiano/Instagram)

Darren stated that Adin Ross seemed a bit gauche when they met him, calling him "dumb awkward." On the other hand, Adin Ross revealed how their meeting was a "weird" experience for him, and explained the reasons why:

"I walked in his f**king crib and it's just him in his slips looking at me smiling. And I'm like weirded out. Like wh-what? Like I kept saying 'What?'. He's like, 'Dude, you're so different now.' I'm like, 'What are you f**king talking about, bro? I just got in here and I haven't seen you in a year.'"

Adin Ross further stated that after they got talking, Speed called him "fat and things," while he called the latter "Black." He did say that their meeting was an amicable one, stating that it was just like "old times":

"And again, bro, it was just good old times, bro. We were talking and we were catching up. We were just basically catching up on everything. So, you know, it is what it is, man. It was all love."

Fans react to Adin Ross' description of meeting IShowSpeed

Fans across platforms were taken aback by Adin's response to Darren calling him "fat":

Fans react to Adin's response. (Image via Adin Live/YouTube)

Fans pointed out what a good pair of friends the two make together, and some even gave ideas for future collaborations:

Fans talked about how the two acted like brothers. (Image via Adin Live/YouTube)

Adin Ross is the most followed Kick streamer, and is known for his engaging and sometimes controversial Just Chatting streams. Recently, he was engaged in a feud with Zherka, which eventually saw Harrison "HSTikkyTokky," a friend of Adin, get ambushed by Zherka. The two ended up having a physical tussle outside of a restaurant in Miami, with Drake complimenting Harrison in the aftermath.