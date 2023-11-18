"He was dumb awkward": IShowSpeed recalls meeting Adin Ross after a year, says the Kick streamer was acting awkward

Fans of both Darren "IShowSpeed" and Adin Ross were quite excited after social media pictures of the streamers having met after a year went viral. Considering how close the two content creators have been in the past, viewers have been expecting them to start collaborating again. This prompted many fans to ask about their meeting when Darren went live on YouTube.

While playing Fortnite, IShowSpeed was asked about his plans to stream with Adin Ross, and the YouTube streamer recalled their meeting. The two had clashed online earlier this year, and this was their first meeting in a long time. According to Darren, Ross was acting awkwardly when they met yesterday.

Here's what IShowSpeed had to say about the meeting when a fan asked if everything was fine between him and Ross:

"You all cool? He was just a little awkward though, like, I haven't seen him in a year. He was just awkward. He was like dumb awkward, like it's me bro. It's me, why are you being awkward? But, yeah..."

IShowSpeed confirms he will be streaming with Adin Ross in the upcoming days

Expand Tweet

The two content creators were quite close back in the day, but it seemed as if they had drifted apart at the start of this year. Adin Ross even went on record calling his fellow streamer out for actively avoiding him because of instructions from his manager.

Since then, both Adin and IShowSpeed have talked online, with one or the other reaching out via call. They even interacted on stream, leading to much speculation. This is why, after their recent meeting, many were eager to know if the two would start collaborating again.

It seems fans will soon see the two in a stream together, as confirmed by the YouTuber who said it was in the works:

"Stream with Adin? Coming soon, coming soon. We chalked it up yesterday, coming soon, bro."

However, the streamer still seemed unsure about whether it would be an IRL stream or otherwise:

"IRL stream? Yeah, I think. We got to talk about it, we didn't really talk about it. We were just talking."

Regardless, the clip has garnered fans' attention, with many commenting about their interaction. Here are some of the general reactions from X.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

General reactions (Image via X)

Adin Ross has also been having problems with other friends, namely Rangesh "N3on", due to the latter's girlfriend. The former has even accused her of cheating in a viral post on X a few weeks ago.