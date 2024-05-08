"He just got a new number" - Kai Cenat clears up rumors about Drake blocking his number during call with IMDontai

Popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat had a rather eventful stream yesterday (May 7). While reacting to Kendrick Lamar's diss track against Drake, a few of his viewers urged him to call the Canadian rapper, citing their acquaintance. However, when Kai dialed Drizzy's number, it failed to connect. Many interpreted this as Kai being blocked since he was vibing to Kendrick's songs.

However, Kai has clarified that no such thing has happened. During a call with another streamer, Dontai "ImDontai," Kai explained that he didn't get blocked but it was a case of Drake changing his number. The streamer clarified:

"He just got a new number."

"He didn't block me" - Kai Cenat dismisses rumors of Drake blocking him

It's no secret that Drake has established close relationships with several streamers, including Kai Cenat. Drake even went as far as sending Kai an exclusive message, urging him to stay on stream just before releasing his response to Kendrick's diss track.

When Kai's fans saw the failed call, it naturally led many to interpret the situation as the streamer being blocked. However, while speaking to ImDontai, Kai dismissed such rumors, stating that some people "run with it":

"I'm glad that you are live because people see sh*t and run with it (implying people believe that he was blocked)...no, he didn't block me. Ni**a that's just his old number. Like (from) 2023. He just got a new number. I never got his new number."

IMDontai responded:

"You were doing a bit on stream and they (the viewers) just thought you actually got blocked."

Kai clarified that he mentioned that the number appeared "green," which meant that it was not a functional number:

"I wasn't even doing a bit. I was just telling that it (Drake's number) turned green - his iMessage. It's not the same number. He changed that sh*t. I just don't got his new sh*t...(after IMDontai said, 'Chat, it's cleared up, okay?') Yeah, 'cause ni**as just run with anything. These wrote f**king pages on Twitter."

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat has risen to prominence as one of the most recognizable personalities in the online community. He recently surpassed the coveted 10 million follower mark on the Amazon-owned platform, making him the 10th streamer to reach this impressive number.