"He lets men partake on his woman" - Sean Strickland addresses community following his viral spar Sneako

American MMA fighter Sean Strickland has addressed the community following his viral spar with Nico "Sneako." For those unaware, the two personalities faced off on February 10, 2024, with Strickland dominating Sneako in the ring. The Rumble streamer also ended up with a bloody nose during the fight.

On February 13, 2024, a minute-long video surfaced on X, in which Sean Strickland praised the controversial internet personality. Claiming that the content creator is a "nice enough guy," Strickland said:

"...He has accomplished a lot and that is respectable. But I don't really know much about Sneako. I know that... I actually don't know who he is. Yeah, I don't know who he is. But, he's a nice enough guy. I don't know why he wanted to box me. But he's a nice enough guy."

He added:

"Yeah, I don't really know much about that guy. He is a nice enough guy. I know that he lets men partake on his woman, or he has, and I hope he stopped that. And, I hope that helped him see the light with that. You know, I just tried to do the lord's work. I tried to be a mentor to the kid."

Sean Strickland reveals what led him to spar with Sneako

Expand Tweet

After sharing his thoughts on Sneako, Sean Strickland revealed what led to his spar with the latter. He recalled doing a podcast with Pearl Davis, which eventually "got lost."

He elaborated:

"So I'll tell you what happened. Pearl, my homie Pearl, you guys know Pearl. Love her, hate her, she's a homie of mine. It is what it is. I did a podcast with her and the footage got corrupt - it got lost. And, I felt so bad, like, 'It's gone.'"

As a "favor" for Pearl Davis, Strickland agreed to fight with the permanently banned YouTuber:

"I felt so bad that it didn't get shown that she asked me if I would do a podcast with Sneako. And I said, 'I'm not doing a f**king podcast with Sneako. I f**king hate influencers. You f**king know that.' Like, you know this. So I said, 'But, if you want, I will spar him if he wants.' And she's like, 'I'll ask him, that'll be great.' So, it was really just a favor for her to spar..."

Fans react to Sean Strickland's comments about Sneako

X user @DramaAlert's tweet featuring Sean Strickland's comments about Sneako has garnered a lot of attention. Here's what netizens had to say about it:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

X user @suayrez praised Sneako for taking on Strickland. Meanwhile, @Daddy_Xerath remarked that the MMA fighter was "trying to be the next Andrew Tate."