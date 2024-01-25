"He may lose some award show invites but it’s worth it" - Fans react to xQc's comments on Destiny calling HasanAbi's community "most toxic"

A recent Felix “xQc” stream had the Canadian content creator calling out streamers like HasanAbi. While watching a clip of Destiny reacting to a HasanAbi stream, the former Overwatch pro gave his thoughts on the whole situation. According to Felix, people who most ardently claim to be tolerant and accepting are by far the most toxic and are people who are willing to completely destroy others.

This sentiment resonated with xQc’s fanbase, with quite a few people agreeing when it came to people they called “woke” or “tolerant”. Whether praising Felix or discussing HasanAbi, the streamer’s fans weren’t shy about how they felt:

“X is actually based now. He’s over these fake woke clowns. He may lose some award show invites but it’s worth it.”

Some of the streamer's fans definitely agreed with his take. (Image via xQcClips/YouTube)

xQc fans react to him calling “tolerant” people incredibly toxic

While watching a clip of Destiny calling out HasanAbi, xQc decided to go on a rant during his most recent Kick stream. After Destiny, who may have recently challenged HasanAbi to a debate called the political streamer’s community incredibly toxic, Felix paused the clip so he could give his own thoughts on “tolerant” people:

“Yeah, the reality is that, one day you people are gonna realize that the ‘tolerant’ people who are all nice and s**t like that are literally the worst.”

As per xQc, these individuals are more inclined to tear down anyone they disagree with, whereas toxic individuals are less inclined to do so with those they argue or fundamentally disagree with. To wrap up his rant, the controversial Kick streamer gave his thoughts on these tolerant people:

“Like, whenever somebody does something wrong, or they think is wrong, they completely annihilate them, like, people who are flat-out toxic, a lot of times, it’s deliberate, out there, and it’s kind of like, surface level, kind of hate or whatever. People who are ‘tolerant’ and ‘chill’ and ‘yo dude we know better’, they are despicable. That’s just what it is.”

This streamer clip brought quite a lot of debate to the comments section. (Image via YouTube)

This clip, of course, led to quite a bit of conversation. Some were concerned with xQc and worried about him after making such a bold statement. Others agreed with the streamer, however, claiming that people who preach positivity are terrible. Either way, it brought much discussion to the streamer’s clip channel. Some netizens even called this the streamer’s “villain arc”.

Is the streamer right or wrong? Everyone had an opinion. (Image via YouTube)

Some people came to the clip to say they simply don’t care, which prompted other commenters to mock that type of reply. Some felt there was hope for xQc to take this stance, while others would compare this mentality to that of TrainwrecksTV, another well-known Kick streamer.

Felix has never been shy about giving his opinion online, which hasn’t changed with this clip. Whether it’s about other streamers or games like The Day Before and its negative reviews, the content creator is always eager to give his take on the internet.