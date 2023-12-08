"That's just flat-out deceiving" - xQc gives his take on The Day Before having "overwhelmingly negative" reviews on Steam

In a recent Twitch stream, Felix “xQc” tried his hand at the recently released video game, The Day Before. In the streamer’s clip, it featured over 5,400 reviews, and was cited as “overwhelmingly negative” on Steam. After playing it for a while, he went to the review section, and read one negative one after another. The trailer for the game and its description promised something the actual gameplay couldn’t deliver, with many feeling like it’s a scam.

It appeared that xQc agreed with these thoughts, not at all impressed by the gameplay. Laughing at the reviews, he read a few, before offering some of his thoughts afterwards:

“Not an MMO, not an open world. That’s just flat-out deceiving, is it not?”

xQc offers his thoughts on The Day Before’s negative reviews after playing the title

(Clip begins at 3:59:00)

In a recent Twitch stream, xQc saw some gameplay of The Day Before, and didn’t seem impressed by it. Nonetheless, he wound up playing it for a few hours, and watched other content based on the game, such as reactions from Asmongold. His frustration appeared to grow, but then he checked out the reviews.

Reading a few of them on the stream, xQc chuckled at how frustrated other players were at how the game promised an open-world MMO, and delivered a small-area extraction title instead:

“This is not an open-world MMO. This is a small area attraction shooter. The devs deleted all the old videos showing the open world elements. The city is dead and there are barely any open buildings. There are no survival elements in the game because it’s based on. . .an extraction shooter like Tarkov.”

Felix trailed off and laughed at the review, before finishing the sentence comparing it to Tarkov. It wasn’t the only negative feedback of The Day Before. At the time of the clip, it featured over 5,400 reviews and was listed as “Overwhelmingly Negative.” After laughing for a few moments, he read another comical review:

“Turns out it is a real game. Kind of wish it wasn’t.”

xQc’s screen was absolutely filled with negative reviews - not a single positive comment about the game in sight. After scrolling through more, he read another that said “Not an MMO, not an open world,” and asked:

“That’s just flat out deceiving, is it not?”

Instead of letting it go, the content creator opened up the trailer on the main steam page for the game, and was immediately baffled. He saw a car go streaking down a street - something that is definitely not in the title:

“Wait, there’s cars! No there isn’t! What? What cars?

The streamer then watched content based around the game a bit longer, confused at what The Day Before was supposed to be.

YouTube reacts to xQc experiencing The Day Before

Turns out, most people think The Day Before is a scam (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

Many thought of the game as a scam, and it’s no real surprise as to why. Though there are people defending it on Steam, many consider it to be a gigantic scam. This is evident by the thousands of negative reviews.

Other things people thought were scams were brought up, such as Overwatch 2 on Steam, and Pokimane's cookies (Image via YouTube)

One YouTube commenter said it managed to get even worse reviews than Overwatch 2 on Steam, which was critically panned upon release. While this is likely hyperbole, as Overwatch had over 120,000 reviews, both games were received very poorly.

Another viewer said it was the biggest scam of 2023, until Pokimane’s cookies were mentioned - then it was changed to the second biggest of the year. Unfortunately, xQc’s audience still thinks very little of the streamer’s cookie product.

The Day Before only entered Early Access on December 7, 2023, and, at the time of writing, has over 10,000 reviews on Steam. It is still categorized as “Overwhelmingly Negative,” and is unlikely to change anytime soon.