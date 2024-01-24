"Isn't Destiny banned on Twitch?" - Political commentator seemingly inviting HasanAbi for debate leaves fans puzzled

YouTube streamer and political commentator Steven "Destiny" has suggested engaging in a debate with fellow streamer and political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi." These two content creators have previously clashed online and have engaged in debates. Additionally, their respective communities have frequently sparred with each other.

Recently, Destiny participated in a debate with conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro. During Destiny's live streams, fans noticed Hasan reacting to the debate and trolling him. Steven responded:

"'Hasan is roasting you hard, watching you debate.' Okay, listen, go watch him roast me. Have fun. You know, if Hasan wanted to debate me on any of this, tell him to shoot me a DM. I would argue about anything he wants."

Comment byu/KsiShouldQuitMedia from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Reacting to this, some r/LivestreamFail members added their queries, with one user highlighting the logistical challenge of the debate since Hasan streams on a platform where Destiny is currently banned:

"Isn't Destiny banned on Twitch? Can Hasan stream the debate?"

Comment byu/KsiShouldQuitMedia from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

"He (Hasan) would get beyond destroyed" - Fans react as Destiny seemingly challenges HasanAbi to a debate

HasanAbi and Destiny are arguably among the most recognizable figures in the realm of political commentary within the streaming community. There seems to be a possibility of the two engaging in an online confrontation over topics where they hold differing opinions.

Destiny and HasanAbi have distinctly opposing views on the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Both have reacted to each other's clips on the topic during their streams, but they have yet to engage in a face-to-face debate.

Destiny's debate invitation to Hasan sparked a strong fan response on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Some speculate Hasan might hesitate due to Destiny's reputation for quick and articulate speaking:

Comment byu/KsiShouldQuitMedia from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Some fans also referenced a recent debate between Hasan and fellow YouTuber WillyMacShow, highlighting Hasan's shortcomings in that particular exchange:

Comment byu/KsiShouldQuitMedia from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Some also saw the lighter side of the entire setup, with a few LSF members suggesting Felix "xQc" to moderate the debate:

Comment byu/KsiShouldQuitMedia from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/KsiShouldQuitMedia from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/KsiShouldQuitMedia from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Here are some other notable reactions on the subreddit thread:

Comment byu/KsiShouldQuitMedia from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/KsiShouldQuitMedia from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/KsiShouldQuitMedia from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

HasanAbi has recently attracted attention due to a controversial interaction with the TikTok sensation Houthi Pirate, which sparked a significant reaction from the online community. Destiny also responded to the stream, trolling Hasan and sarcastically mentioning that the longest books he can read are tweets.