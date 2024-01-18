"Longest books he can read are tweets": Political streamer Destiny trolled HasanAbi about getting information from social media

In his most recent live stream on Kick, political streamer Steven "Destiny" went off on "HasanAbi" Piker, roasting the Twitch creator while reacting to his broadcast. At the part where Piker appeared to be reading a thread of posts on X, Steven mocked him about getting his information from social media, conflating Twitter threads with books.

The two political streamers have a long-standing feud, with each creator frequently calling out the other on social media and their streams. Destiny recently criticized HasanAbi for interviewing a Yemeni "pirate" with alleged ties to the Houthi movement. In a more recent stream, he roasted the Twitch streamer, stating that the longest "books" he can read are threads on social media:

"This is the same sh*t I roasted him over the Kamala Harris sh*t. Because he refuses to educate himself on any f**king topic and the only thing he does is read through Twitter threads. Because the longest books that he can read are Tweets."

"Who gives a sh**": Community reacts to Destiny roasting HasanAbi in recent livestream

As mentioned before, the two content creators have been clashing online for a couple of years at this point over their different political views. Before Destiny got banned on Twitch and moved to YouTube and Kick, their relationship soured over differences, so they often collaborated and debated each other.

As social commentators who spend time discussing issues, HasanAbi's recent take on the current conflict in Gaza has seen sharp criticism from the Kick streamer, especially after the Twitch streamer interviewed a supposed Houthi who went viral over TikTok.

Although Destiny and HasanAbi have not faced each other directly in a debate, they frequently take shots at each other on their respective streams. Today, the former called out the latter and accused Piker of not researching topics he spoke about.

While commenting on a part of his stream where Hasan was going through a thread on X about the conflict in the Middle East, Destiny claimed that while he does actual research, HasanAbi just reads social media posts:

"This is research time for Hasan gotcha cool. I am a loser who reads Wikipedia, passages from books, and news articles. Boring!"

The Kick clip caught the eye of the streaming community and got a lot of reactions after being posted on the streamer-focused subreddit r/LivestreamFail. While fans of the streamers involved in the feud had much to say, others did not seem to approve of such clips being posted there.

Reactions to the post (Image via LivestreamFail/Reddit)

More comments (Image via r/LivestreamFail/X)

Others started trolling both the streamers, with fans divided into camps. Here are some more responses to the clip.

In other news, Destiny recently went through a quite messy divorce after separating from his wife, Melina Goransson. The Swedish internet personality has gotten into a relationship with a fellow content creator from her country, which the community has accepted as the cause of their breakup.