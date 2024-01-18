" I assume he wouldn't personally say vicious things time and time again" - HasanAbi calls Destiny Islamophobic amid their ongoing feud

On January 18, 2024, Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" addressed the community amid his ongoing feud with Steven "Destiny." For context, HasanAbi went viral on Reddit after interviewing a Houthi pirate yesterday (January 17, 2024). During their conversation, the political commentator asked if his guest was familiar with the popular anime One Piece.

Destiny reacted to the viral clip during a livestream on Kick. He did not hold back his sentiments and lambasted the Turkish-American personality by calling him a "cringe loser." He said:

"God, he is so f**king cringe! He is like such a cringe f**king loser. I would pay - if we raise a million dollars to send this dude to go f**king fight in Yemen, and then all of us will volunteer for the navy. Holy s**t, he is such a cringe-larping loser f**k!"

On January 18, 2024, HasanAbi accused Destiny of saying "vicious things" and being Islamophobic. He remarked:

"If Destiny wanted, you know, to present himself a little bit better, I assume he wouldn't personally say vicious things time and time again. But, I don't think that there's any way I can convince you (Twitch chatter named "Brew_And_Biscuits") that he is Islamophobic, for example. Okay? I can't because I think you would agree with him. That's the point. But, it's okay!"

HasanAbi addresses the community about his feud with Destiny, calling the latter Islamophobic

HasanAbi was three hours into his broadcast when he addressed those who were watching his content for the first time. Claiming they should stick around to get a better idea of what he supports and advocates for, the Twitch star said:

"Folks, if you are coming in here and you've never watched me before or if you've only seen clips of me - I urge you to stick around because I promise you, okay, beyond the massaged narratives off of eight-second clips... you will develop a much better understanding of what I support and what I advocate for, and where I'm coming from."

The 32-year-old admitted that he had become "less charitable" to people during debates due to "relentless attacks" in recent years:

"I am, first and foremost, going to be charitable, no matter what. And, I do admit that over the course of the past couple of years, the relentless attacks have made me infinitely less charitable to those, and it makes me feel as though, sometimes inappropriately, that any contentious chatter is actually a bad faith debater. Okay?"

Timestamp: 03:43:15

HasanAbi's attention was then drawn to a Twitch chatter who brought up his feud with Destiny. They wrote:

"So mad, OMEGALUL (Twitch emote). Interesting you say that but then do the exact same to Dman (Destiny)... you use eight-second clips against him, OMEGALUL (Twitch emote)."

Before accusing the Kick star of being Islamophobic, the streamer said:

"I think that is a charitable... that is a charitable and honest framework that I have withstood time and time again."

