"He was naked with a chick" - Sam Pepper reveals why he got banned from Kick

On January 28, 2024, controversial internet personality Sam Pepper got banned from Kick. As the update gained traction on social media, netizens began speculating on the reason for the streamer's suspension. According to some community members, Pepper was banned from the Stake-backed platform due to his friend Cristravels' antics.

"Sam Pepper has just been banned from Kick after his friend, Cristravels, had s*x live on stream."

On January 28, 2024, the 34-year-old addressed the situation, stating that his account was barred for a day. He also revealed the reason by writing:

"Banned: Cris decided it was a good idea to move the stream to where he was naked with a chick. Banned for one day. Will continue rizz-a-thon after that. How (are) you liking it so far?"

"Tell Chris to be more careful" - Netizens react to Sam Pepper revealing the reason for his one-day ban on Kick

Sam Pepper is a well-known figure in the content creation and livestreaming sphere. His popularity skyrocketed in the era of pranking videos on YouTube. However, many consider the Ashford, England native to be a contentious personality, as he received widespread criticism in 2015 for uploading a video of him "kidnapping" a teenager and pranking them by "killing" their friend.

In addition to this, Pepper found himself in hot water in 2021 for promoting the highly controversial Save The Kids cryptocurrency project.

Following a hiatus, the Briton returned to the internet in 2023, frequently collaborating with Paul "Ice Poseidon" and other prominent Kick streamers. On January 28, 2024, Pepper announced that his account had been suspended from the platform after his friend, Cristravels, engaged in inappropriate behavior on stream.

Several fans have commented on the matter, with X user @TN7gamer69 urging the content creator to collaborate with Kick streamer Mohammad "Mo Deen":

X user @TPolvino wrote:

"It's incredible... please tell Chris to be more careful..."

Sam Pepper's Kick channel had been reinstated as of January 29, 2024 (Image via https://kick.com/sam)

At the time of writing (January 29, 2024), Sam Pepper's Kick channel had been reinstated. The video on demand (VOD) for the Rizz-a-thon broadcast was also accessible.