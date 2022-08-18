"He needs help ASAP" - Ex CS: GO pro, oBo's recent tweets leave many in the community concerned

Former Counter-Strike player Owen "oBo" Schlatter's now-deleted Twitter account has caused many in the community to try to reach out to the player after a series of images were posted from his account. In one picture uploaded on August 17, Owen appeared to be in a "sad" state, holding what many have deduced to be a chew toy for a dog.

Fans on social media immediately commented on his look, raising concerns regarding his well-being. A Redditor who goes by the moniker of Prize-Advantage-1998 posted quite a comprehensive analysis of the gamer's condition, urging people who know the victim to reach out to him immediately and extend their support:

"He needs help ASAP I repeat ASAP. Surely people within the CS community know of his whereabouts/how to get into contact with his family, they need to do it now. It is so sad that he left col to be closer to his friends/family yet he is currently in this state."

oBo's deleted Twitter posts hint at prolonged period of physical neglect

Deleted pictures from his Twitter (Image via oBoCSGO/Twitter)

Of the pictures posted on his Twitter, a few were particularly eye-catching. Most of them had a common item, which appears to be the aforementioned chew toy. Twitteratis and Redditors have ascertained that the toy is from a brand named Bark Box.

Twitter user B1U3 posted a picture of the toy and pointed out that the message on it is probably the reason Owen was holding them in his pictures.

The message reads:

"All great things must come to an end, time to throw me away.”

B1U3 @B1U3_CS



The message reads “All great things must come to an end, time to throw me away”. This is VERY worrying. @totheLaPointe @MICHUcs_go @oBoCSGO It seems to be a dog toy turned inside out, made by bark box.The message reads “All great things must come to an end, time to throw me away”. This is VERY worrying. @blameFFFFF @oBoCSGO It seems to be a dog toy turned inside out, made by bark box. The message reads “All great things must come to an end, time to throw me away”. This is VERY worrying. @blameFFFFF @totheLaPointe @MICHUcs_go https://t.co/0JXaQPaw4a

The ominous message, coupled with what many have described as a "malnourished look," is the prime reason why people have been panicking on social media. The previously-mentioned Redditor has this to say about the oBo with regard to how he looked in the images:

"The stuff on his skin is a buildup of dirty dead skin, most likely from not showering in a long long time. I know because I had a depressed friend who didn't shower for months and when I went to visit him his arms were covered in these dirt like scales."

The dirty sink in the background of his photos has led some to believe he might not be in the right state of mind. While the community, judging from the pictures, thinks his appearance is indicative of depression or substance abuse, nothing concrete has yet come up.

Threads about his condition have popped up on Twitter and Reddit, and the flurry of commotion has drawn a lot of attention. Fortunately, it seems like this attention has led to people close to the former player taking steps to try and reach him.

The CEO of Complexity Gaming, one of the teams he used to play for, has tweeted about reaching out to his family.

Fans react to oBo's images

Former colleagues of the player have tried to get in touch with him, while fans and esporting personalities from the Counter-Strike as well as other communities have expressed their concern on the internet:

Apparently xenon. @appxenon @JasonBWLake @DonHaci hopefully he is doing better now ty for reaching to his family @JasonBWLake @DonHaci hopefully he is doing better now ty for reaching to his family

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky After a series of confusing tweets, Jason Lake has confirmed he has spoken with oBo's family. Hoping for the best After a series of confusing tweets, Jason Lake has confirmed he has spoken with oBo's family. Hoping for the best https://t.co/BgjeKbfxFs

Austin Abadir @CooperCSGO Heard people close to Obo are aware of what’s going on so I hope for the best Heard people close to Obo are aware of what’s going on so I hope for the best

George Geddes @GeorgeCGed If you're close with oBo reach out and make sure he's okay, I've messaged him but I've got no response. If you're close with oBo reach out and make sure he's okay, I've messaged him but I've got no response.

Kristian Wienecke @k0nfig

I'm in pracc but i can go if u need to talk a bit boss @oBoCSGO Owen you got my phone number, call meI'm in pracc but i can go if u need to talk a bit boss @oBoCSGO Owen you got my phone number, call meI'm in pracc but i can go if u need to talk a bit boss

Kristian Wienecke @k0nfig @oBoCSGO Bro it's just a quick chat to hear that u're good, nothing serious pick up please <3 @oBoCSGO Bro it's just a quick chat to hear that u're good, nothing serious pick up please <3

Wreck @WreckCS I really hope obo is doing alright I really hope obo is doing alright

Ominous @_SushantJha The pictures being posted by oBo over the last few hours are very disturbing. It feels something is not right.



I hope Im wrong and it's all just a troll or something. However, It's best people try to reach out to him or reach his location ( If anyone knows). The pictures being posted by oBo over the last few hours are very disturbing. It feels something is not right. I hope Im wrong and it's all just a troll or something. However, It's best people try to reach out to him or reach his location ( If anyone knows).

Even his most recent YouTube video offered a similar feeling, with him holding the dog toy. And like his Twitter account, the video has been removed. Fans of oBo might have to wait a little longer for proper information as no meaningful updates have come about in the couple of hours since his account got deleted.

