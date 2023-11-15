"He needs to stick to 2K" - Adin Ross getting called "worst Fortnite player of all time" sparks meme fest online

Former Twitch streamer Adin Ross (presently of Kick streaming) initially gained popularity for his prowess in NBA 2K games, although his gaming skills are not widely recognized beyond that. Recently, he ventured into playing Fortnite, but his performance fell short of expectations, sparking a wave of online trolling due to his less-than-impressive skills in the game.

Despite securing a Victory Royale, Adin Ross' proficiency in firing was surprisingly subpar, with many of his bullets failing to hit the enemy. This led to the online community trolling the streamer, with one account labeling him as:

"The worst Fortnite player of all time."

Another user suggested Adin return to playing NBA 2K games:

"Bro he needs to stick to 2K."

"Literally the worst aim ever" - Fans react to Adin Ross missing 90% of his shots

Kick streamer Adin Ross has returned to the online scene, and for once, it's not because of his usual rants or streams. Today (November 15), the spotlight has been on him, thanks to his less-than-impressive gaming skills that has everyone talking.

Adin, who usually cruises through games like NBA 2K and Grand Theft Auto V, decided to jump into the OG Fortnite map. Despite clinching a victory, he found himself in the crosshairs of trolls and memes, becoming the unwitting star of an online roast fest.

The clip made its way to X courtesy of notorious internet troll Ryan (@scubaryan_), triggering a flood of comments and trolls. Here is some online banter that ensued:

For those unfamiliar, the OG map refers to the Chapter One map of the Fortnite game, bringing back some of the old stomping grounds that were once bustling hotbeds for streamers back in the day. It's a nostalgic reintroduction to familiar virtual landscapes.

Adin Ross isn't the lone streamer making a return to the game. The likes of Guy "Dr DisRespect," Tim "TimTheTatman," Nick "Nickmercs," and Darren "IShowSpeed" have all hopped back into Fortnite, pulling in thousands of views as they dive into the gaming resurgence.