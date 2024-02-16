"He has nothing to live for" - Clip of JustaMinx's comments allegedly about Twomad before his death goes viral

Twitch streamer Rebecca "JustaMinx" has gone viral after a video of her allegedly making comments about Muudea "Twomad" surfaced on X. On February 16, 2024, YouTuber James "Jameskii" accused JustaMinx of "actively interfering with investigations" and claimed that she "assisted Twomad" by disclosing confidential information provided by authorities.

He tweeted:

"Just got a full confirmation that I can tell the public you actively interfered with investigations and assisted Twomad by revealing confidential information provided by the authorities… and that you also encouraged him to kill himself for hours days before the tragedy, you even talked about it on streams."

Jameskii then shared a one-minute and three-second clip from JustaMinx's livestream, during which she said the following:

"I think he wants... I think he's just trying to cope because he has nothing to live for, which I understand because he has nothing."

A few moments later, a viewer stated that they hoped to see Twomad "get help." In response, the Irish personality remarked:

"Sure. (Twitch chatter's name), if you support rape... and him holding a gun to her head... yeah, I hope he gets help, too. And by help, I mean I hope he learns how to tie a noose... in a video game."

"Minx's whole reaction to this thing was so odd" - Fans react as JustaMinx's comments allegedly about Twomad before his death go viral

As mentioned earlier, Jameskii's post featuring JustaMinx's clip has received a lot of attention on X. User @GanaManaRegen reacted to the video by writing:

One community member stated that the situation was "getting wild":

X user @bobbyscott04 brought up JustaMinx's controversies from last year when she got inebriated at The Streamer Awards 2023 after-party, as well as another controversy when she made allegations against her sister on a livestream:

Meanwhile, X user @6LOD6 remarked:

"Yeah, Minx's whole reaction to this thing was so odd to me, and this explains a lot and makes it weirder still."

On February 16, 2024, JustaMinx responded to Jameskii's allegations of "actively interfering with the investigation" by asking the YouTuber to provide proof.