"You also encouraged him to kill himself" - Jameskii accuses JustaMinx of "actively interfering with investigations" following Twomad's death

Following Muudea "Twomad's" death, YouTuber James "Jameskii" made shocking allegations against Rebecca "JustaMinx" on February 16, 2024. In a tweet posted earlier today, Jameskii claimed to have received "full confirmation" that he could publicly disclose information about an alleged incident.

According to him, JustaMinx "actively interfered with investigations" and "assisted" Twomad. He also added that the Irish content creator "encouraged Twomad to kill himself."

Jameskii's tweet reads:

"Just got a full confirmation that I can tell the public - you actively interfered with investigations and assisted Twomad by revealing confidential information provided by the authorities… and that you also encouraged him to kill himself for hours days before the tragedy, you even talked about it on streams."

"Will there be a full video talking about this?" - Netizens react to Jameskii's accusations against JustaMinx following Twomad's death

Jameskii's tweet about JustaMinx following Twomad's death quickly started trending on the social media platform, eliciting reactions from numerous netizens. X user @TunaWithBacon stated that the situation continued to get worse:

User @adamqs_alt urged the YouTuber to share public records that are "accessible to anyone":

Several netizens were taken aback by Jameskii's tweet:

Meanwhile, X user @whalen_sd asked if the YouTuber would release a video detailing the situation. They wrote:

"Will there be a full video talking about this even more in-depth once every(thing) is allowed to be public? I'm just curious, sorry if it came out hostile."

Some of the more pertinent comments were along these lines:

At the time of writing, JustaMinx had not responded to Jameskii's accusations. What she has to say remains to be seen.

In addition to this, Jameskii posted a 645-word statement on his official X handle, detailing how his life was in "constant danger." According to him, the situation was quite serious as he was told to wear a "concealed bulletproof vest" when out in public.

He wrote:

"Just within a short timeframe, I had a bullet hole put in my office window, was told to wear a concealed bulletproof vest when I'm in public, witnessed a SWAT team with ballistic shields outside of my home, and had to cooperate with an anti-terrorism unit when the rapist made implications of people's lives being in my control at TwitchCon, leading to the entire convention center being surrounded by police SUVs... This isn’t even all the things I, my colleagues, and my close ones had to endure, just to give a perspective"

He also shared four photos, one of which shows him spending more than $25,000 following an emergency hospital visit.