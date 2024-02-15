What were the allegations against Twomad? Jameskii and RubberRoss' accusations explored

Popular YouTuber and streamer Muudea Sedik, widely recognized as "Twomad," sadly passed away on February 13, 2024. However, his legacy is now marred by various controversies and accusations that have come to light following the announcement of his death. Among the accusations that have emerged following the news of his passing are those of harassment and attempts to commit murders.

New allegations have surfaced since his passing, adding to the previous accusations that emerged last year. This story aims to delve into the specifics of the allegations against him.

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of murder, pedophilia, and sexual abuse.

Listing all the major accusations made against Twomad following his demise

The foremost and most comprehensive accusation that has emerged since Twomad's passing comes from James "Jameskii," another content creator and streamer, stating that Sedik allegedly made multiple attempts to "murder" him.

James claimed to have aided the police in their investigation into allegations of sexual abuse and pedophilia against Sedik. He asserted that Sedik's purported desire to "murder" him (and other people) stemmed from this assistance in the ongoing investigation. He said:

"Over the past few years, he tried to murder me multiple times for helping the police & detectives in multiple states to investigate a lot of horrible things he's done."

He added:

"He wanted to take out multiple innocent lives by getting behind the wheel and going head-on on the freeway while being high on illegal drugs. He didn't succeed once as he overdosed before killing anybody, so he tried it again."

In addition to the allegations of attempted murder, James accused the late YouTuber of attempting to abuse other individuals, possibly including teenagers:

"He continued to prey on the vulnerable even after the police got involved, including a 13 y/o in a mental hospital."

Jameskii's accusatory post against the late YouTuber (Image via X)

RubberRoss and Zastelatv join in on the allegations against Twomad

Jameskii wasn't the sole individual to come forward with accusations against Twomad. Content creator Ross "RubberRoss" also shared James' post and affirmed that he had witnessed the threats directed at James. He wrote:

"I witnessed first hand Twomads threats on James' life during TwitchCon. He couldn't even go home because he knew his address and was on route to Vegas after threats."

RubberRoss corroborates Jameskii's story (Image via X)

Twitch streamer Zastela also voiced her concerns against Sedik. According to her post on X, she alleged that Sedik had harassed her for months, sending her inappropriate and threatening messages:

"Harassed me for months on my socials and spammed me with dozens of messages saying how obsessed he was and how much he needed to r*pe me."

Zestelatv also posts some serious allegations (Image via X)

These recent accusations are just a few among many. Back in June 2023, a Twitter user with the handle @GlocksGoldi accused the YouTuber of sexual assault and disturbing conversations. These allegations underscore a disturbing pattern of behavior that has come to light surrounding Sedik.