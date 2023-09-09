McconnellRet, a World of Warcraft streamer and close friend of Twitch star Zack "Asmongold," appeared as a guest on GTA RP personality Penta's livestream earlier today (September 9, 2023). During their conversation, Penta brought up Blizzard Entertainment president Mike "Qwik" Ybarra's recent call-out to Asmongold, who has more than a few hot takes on the current state of WoW.

For context, Qwik posted a comment on Twitch chat, claiming that the "problem" lies with Asmongold because he couldn't "successfully" progress through Mythic or Heroic raids in World of Warcraft.

He wrote:

"The problem is, he can't Mythic or Heroic successfully."

McconnellRet weighed in on the situation, saying he's known Asmongold for "over a decade." According to him, the Austin, Texas-based personality has stopped playing Retail World of Warcraft and has now become a react streamer.

He questioned the 32-year-old's "expertise" in the MMORPG, saying:

"I mean, in my opinion, okay, and I can say this because I've known Asmon for over a decade. All right? Listen, he doesn't play Retail. Asmon doesn't play Retail. He reacts and plays weeb games. So, I don't know where his expertise of the game is coming from these days."

"It's not there anymore" - Asmongold's friend McconnellRet shares some strong opinions

The discussion started at the three-hour mark of Penta's livestream when he mentioned Qwik's comments on Asmongold. He said:

"Why is that guy that works at Blizzard so mean to Asmon? Is that guy an a*shole or what?"

McconnellRet responded with:

"I mean... he doesn't seem like an a*shole. I think, he just, you know - he made a comment, and people, you know, they're going hard with it. Because, he's like, the president of the f**king company, or whatever."

Timestamp: 03:01:00

At this point, McconnellRet stated that the One True King (OTK) co-founder hasn't played Retail World of Warcraft in a long time and has now become a react streamer. He added:

"I know he had decent parses in (World of Warcraft) Legion, okay? And, that's great! But, that doesn't translate to what he knows about the game today. As much as I would love to back him up, okay? He's my friend. I'm just saying - you know, it's not there anymore."

Fans react to McconnellRet's comments

McconnellRet's take was the top post on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what fans had to say:

Redditor u/eye-gargle joked that McconnellRet made a "5D Chess move" to compel his friend to play Retail World of Warcraft. Meanwhile, another fan believed it was a "shame" that the content creator had stopped playing Final Fantasy XIV.