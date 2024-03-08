"He's only doing this for a clip" - Fans react as Adin Ross promises to take a fan with muscular dystrophy to see LeBron James

Kick streamer Adin Ross frequently grabs attention for the wrong reasons, but his recent stream on March 8 showcased a rather heartwarming moment. During the stream, he was accompanied by a fan with muscular dystrophy (MD). In a generous act, Adin promised to take him to a courtside Lakers game to meet LeBron James, proving that there's more to him than meets the eye.

Not all fans are entirely convinced by Adin, though. Reacting to his latest move, one user on X.com (@litty_not) cynically remarked that Adin was simply doing it for the clicks. They wrote:

"You know he only doing this for a clip."

"I'm gonna get you to meet LeBron" - Adin Ross makes big promise to fan with muscular dystrophy

Fans react as Adin promises fan to take him to the courtside Lakers game. (Image via X)

Adin Ross' streams are often frequented by many of his fans, as well as smaller creators who join him over Discord calls. Today, there was a fan with muscular dystrophy who joined the stream, adding a unique perspective to the interaction.

For those unfamiliar, Muscular Dystrophy (MD) refers to a group of genetic diseases characterized by progressive muscle weakness and degeneration. The affected muscles gradually become weaker over time. For many individuals with the condition, this progression eventually leads to the need for a wheelchair to aid in mobility.

Adin Ross, while speaking to the fan, said this:

"Look, April 2nd. The Lakers play in Toronto. We go to the game. Imma take you onto the floor and I'm gonna get you to meet LeBron, f**k it! You wanna do it? You wanna go with me?"

Expand Tweet

Naturally, the fan readily accepted this proposal. Adin also added:

"You wanna look into your schedule? Because I really wanna come out to Toronto, you know, for a couple of days. I actually wanna try to introduce you to LeBron."

Fans react to the clip

One of Adin's verified pages shared the clip on X.com. The post also garnered several reactions. Here are some of them:

Fans react to Adin's offer to a fan with MD. (Image via X)

Recently, he made headlines after a viral clip showed Adin Ross behaving erratically, sparking rumors that he might be on drugs. However, the streamer has since denied these allegations, asserting that there's no truth to them.