"He's not sober": Viewers accuse Adin Ross of being on drugs after clip of him behaving erratically goes viral

Kick streamer Adin Ross was allegedly seen under the influence of substances in his latest live stream, with him acting unusually energetic. The streamer could also be seen shouting out loud at multiple points during the video and clapping his hands repeatedly, causing much concern to his fans that the streamer may be on drugs.

At the start of the video, many noticed that he seemed to itch his nose as well and speculated him to be "c*ked up" and not sober. One fan commented:

"He’s not sober"

Expand Tweet

"Him rubbing his nose is sus!" - Fans react as Adin Ross gets accused of being on drugs after erratic behavior on stream

Expand Tweet

Adin Ross has had a history with substances over the last year and revealed his struggles with substances, talking about being addicted to lean, on April 20, 2023. Informing his audience of the negative impacts of the same, he revealed that he had also suffered from withdrawal symptoms, including fever and sweats.

Adin also stated that the usage of lean resulted in an adverse impact on his behavior and personality. In September 2023, he was admonished by Andrew Tate for seemingly going back and consuming lean while being down with COVID-19.

In the clip of Adin Ross uploaded to X by DramaAlert, the Kick star could be seen acting in an overly perky manner, with him clapping his hands without any context for extended periods. He also asked fellow streamer Cheesur if he would be willing to drink with him "tomorrow, today" and "day after":

"Cheesur! Tomorrow, today, day after, let's just get drunk. F**k it, you down?"

Fans were quick to react to the clip, with many speculating that the streamer was using c**aine:

Fans speculated that the streamer was using illegal substances (Image via DramaAlert/X)

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

On the other side, many criticized the clip and believed that it showcased behavior in an out-of-context manner, with one user even stating that it is him "clip farming":

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Adin Ross is known for his contentious personality, recently getting involved in a controversy after revealing to his audience that he canceled an Uber ride because the driver was a woman. Many stated that the streamer had learned from his past mentor, Andrew Tate, and some even called the streamer a "red-pill Sneako".

He also recently called Rangesh "N3on" a "p**sy" for not engaging in a physical fight with him. The two have further engaged in a back-and-forth on X, calling each other out.