"He's genuinely just bad at games" - Fans react to Asmongold hitting himself with controller during Price of Persia stream

In Zack “Asmongold’s” most recent stream on his secondary account, zackrawrr, the streamer lost his cool while playing Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. While fighting the first major boss, the streamer complained about how he was struggling and smashed himself in the face with his controller during the fight. This outburst led to quite a few reactions on social media, but not much of it was pity or sympathy for the streamer.

Many viewers felt it was Asmongold’s fault for not adapting to challenging fights, especially while using higher difficulty levels. However, some Redditors simply felt the streamer was bad at video games, period:

“He’s genuinely just bad at games. Type of player that will not remember reading tutorials, adapt, or realize what he’s doing isn’t working and try something different.”

Social media mocks Asmongold for being bad at Prince of Persia

While playing the latest Prince of Persia, Asmongold struggled against the first major boss, Jahandar the manticore. During this fight, he went on a brief rant about his mental well-being and about how he should not be losing.

While he didn’t die in the clip, he suffered a serious knockback that chunked his health, leading to Asmongold smacking himself in the face with his own controller. Some of his live viewers tried to get him to calm down, while others just laughed.

“I literally should just delete. I’m serious, I f**king hate myself bro, I actually literally hate myself. I should never die, I, f**k! Oh my god, bro, I’m gettin’ so mad!”

However, Reddit wasn’t impressed with the OTK co-founder or his attempts to defeat Jahandar in Prince of Persia. Quite a few people took not only this streamer to task but others like xQc and Forsen for being bad at video games‌.

Others remarked that seeing people smash their controllers into their heads is funny when kids do it, but Zack isn’t a kid. He’s a streamer who people look to for his opinion on the world at large, even when his thoughts are controversial.

A few people joked about why people were calling him “Asmongold” when he’s been streaming on his alternate account, Zackrawrr, for months now. Others would remark that he’s unstable or joke about him planning a break from content creation.

One Redditor was confused by the streamer, who says he plays video games to chill and doesn’t want to be challenged but picks the hardest difficulties and often dies as a result.

Zack would continue to play the game throughout more of the stream. You can also find our full review of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown here.