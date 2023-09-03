Asmongold's 5 most controversial takes that left the streaming community divided

One of the most influential streamers to grace anything related to MMORPGs, Zack "Asmongold," also known as "ZackRawrr," has become a towering figure when it comes to World of Warcraft specifically. Hailed as a gamechanger within the English-speaking community of MMORPG streamers, Asmongold was one of the few big names that openly boycotted Blizzard's enthralling massive(ly) multiplayer online role-playing game in favor of better games within the genre, namely Final Fantasy.

It is this level of honesty and openness that has made Asmon the most popular member of OTK, with a majority of his five million followers across his two Twitch channels being able to relate to him personally. However, like any personality trait as polarizing as blunt honesty, The reigning Best MMORPG Streamer has often found himself navigating some truly tumultuous waters thanks to him and his frank nature.

Besides being banned by Blizzard and Twitch for his straightforward approach, Zack has also faced a lot of public backlash for his controversial takes that sometimes tend to cause a stir within the MMORPG and live streaming communities.

Defending animal testing and four other times Asmongold's contentious takes caused a stir

1) "If You’re Ugly, People Won’t Like You"

Starting off this list is a clip that stems from Asmongold's May 16, 2023 live stream wherein Asmon ruffled a few feathers after he claimed aspiring and small streamers who don't fit the traditional beauty standards would find it hard to grow their audience. As expected, making such a comment in such a 'progressive' age attracted a lot of criticism towards Asmon.

However, after facing backlash from the court of public opinion, Asmon doubled down, going as far as Hollywood to draw parallels, stating you need to be at least 'average or above average looking' to be successful while pointing out the outliers such as Danny DeVito in Hollywood and himself within the live streaming industry.

2) GoFundMe vs. American Healthcare

While it's no mystery that Asmongold spends most of his time streaming or playing World of Warcraft, the next entry on this list features one of the few rare occasions when Zack was streaming IRL. During a February 2021 live stream, Asmongold was building a snowman and rolling around in snow when he decided to share his opinions about the American healthcare system.

A divisive topic by itself, Asmon further fueled the debate by stating America already had a healthcare system, alluding to GoFundMe's recent tweet that acknowledged fundraisers have been gaining popularity amidst the ongoing struggles faced by Americans.

3) Asmongold shares his thoughts on dogs

The popular WoW streamer upset the majority of the internet in December 2022 when he shared his opinions about dogs and animals. During a live stream, Zack shared his thoughts about the U.S. chief medical advisor Anthony Fauci and the use of animals for medical testing after a number of his viewers dubbed Fauci a "beagle killer":

"I don’t care if he kills dogs or not. Why the f**k would I care? Like, it’s a dog. Who cares?"

He further elaborated:

“It’s a f***ing animal, man. People use animals for experiments all the time.”

As expected, Asmongold's thoughts did not sit well with his viewers, with some of them going as far as to call him a psychopath.

4) "Pick Kick"

Considering Zack now streams on his ZackRawrr channel instead of his main Twitch channel, it shouldn't surprise anyone that when Twitch first dropped its now-revoked guidelines for branded content in June 2023, he was the first to put them through the wringer.

Upon a viewer's inquiry about what platform an upcoming streamer or content creator should choose, Zack suggested they should "go with Kick" instead of Twitch and YouTube because that is something he would do. While he didn't share every single reason behind his choice, earlier in the year, he had openly stated how much he appreciated Kick's revenue model much more than Twitch's.

5) Opinions on the Ohio train crash

In February 2023, a tragic incident struck East Palestine, Ohio, when a train carrying hazardous materials derailed. After almost two weeks as the biggest headline in the whole country, Asmongold had grown weary of the topic when he went to say people who are affected by it should just "leave" their houses.

As expected, this drew the ire of the internet as users on Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) shared their opinions, stating they were not all a "millionaire with a meme job" who could just up and leave their house. Instead of seeing the plight of his fellow human, he went on to express his perspective, saying:

"I don't care about your f***king feelings. It's true! What I said is true! I'm not going to, you know, tiptoe around your, you know, your touchiness because you're involved with this subject. F**k you, stop crying!"