"He's a grown man" - Sneako lashes out at Rubi Rose after she calls N3on "a little a** boy"

Controversial Rumble streamer Nico "Sneako" responded to a recent interview featuring Ruby Rose on the ImPaulsive podcast (co-hosted by Logan Paul and Mike Majlak), where she discussed her friendship with fellow Kick streamer Rangesh "N3on." The interview delved into their recent collaborative streams, generating numerous viral moments.

Despite Ruby sharing positive thoughts, she unequivocally dismissed any romantic rumors, emphasizing that she sees N3on as a young boy.

This visibly upset Sneako, who asserted that N3on is barely a few years younger than Ruby. He exclaimed:

"He's a grown man."

What did Ruby Rose say about N3on? Sneako reacts to the ImPaulsive clip

Ruby Rose, the popular rapper and OnlyFans model, took to Logan Paul's ImPaulsive podcast, during which she delved into her friendship and association with fellow streamer Rangesh "N3on."

When asked (by Mike Majlak) if N3on had ever tried to "make a move" on her, she said that she considered him a "little" boy:

"The guy's a little a** boy. Like, of course, he, um, you know, I'm sure he probably found myself attractive but like you know, that's a little boy."

Sneako, who is friends with N3on, wasn't particularly appreciative of her words towards the streamer. He quickly lashed out at Ruby, stating:

"This woman just called N3on a 'little a** boy.' N3on is a grown man. He's 19. He's legally...what is she like, four, five years older than him? He's a little a** boy? This is simp culture right in front of your face."

The Runble streamer also took a dig at N3on, for allegedly "simping" at Ruby Rose on his channel. He said:

"N3on went from saying 'I wanna lose my virginity to her, I would f**k the sh*t outta her,' to being called a 'little a** boy' and getting big sister advice in a span of a month."

What did the community say?

The clip was shared by one of Sneako's verified fan pages which garnered quite a bit of reaction from the streaming community. Here are some of the notable ones:

Fans give their opinion on the clip (Image via X/SneakoUpdates)

Sneako, who is a few years older than N3on, gave a hot take on N3on in a recent stream. Nico, who identifies as a devout Muslim, called out N3on (who also recently claimed to be a Muslim) for promoting gambling online.