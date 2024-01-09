“Don’t bulls**t about it” - Sneako slams N3on for promoting gambling “to give out money” to fans

Rumble streamer and content creator Nico "Sneako" gave his take on fellow controversial streamer Rangesh "N3on," who claimed that he promoted gambling to give money to his fans. Nico promptly challenged this theory, highlighting the inherent risk of promoting gambling, as it often results in people losing money.

For those unfamiliar, Sneako is known for regularly endorsing red-pill content and frequently speaks out against gambling, particularly as a form of content. Reacting to a clip where N3on justified his actions, Nico said:

"He'll go on stream and promote gambling and then with this whole curtain of, 'Oh chat, I'm gambling so that I can give out money to you!' You're gambling on stream to give charity to your audience? Don't bullsh*t about it. Don't call active income a scam, if you're gonna go on stream and profiting of people losing (money)."

Trigger warning: The following video clip contains profanity.

"Say it to my face, bro" - N3on confronts Sneako after facing criticism for promoting gambling

Gambling has consistently sparked debates within the streaming community. Sneako, in particular, isn't a staunch supporter of this type of content, as illustrated by his rant against N3on.

While reacting to Nico's comments during his livestream, N3on FaceTimed him, stating:

"Say it to my face, bro."

He added:

"I just saw a clip of you talking sh*t about me, what the f**k was that, bro?

Nico responded by stating that his rant was in response to a previous remark made by N3on:

"Ay, you talking sh*t about me saying that I make fun of r*tards, blah, blah, blah...I had to set the record straight."

He further jeered N3on for his clickbait-worthy content, stating:

"Bro, (when) I hear you talking, I know that everything you say is content. So I could pretend to be like, 'Hey man, f**k you, f**k you'...(after N3on asked if he thinks all of his content is bogus) It's genuinely all content."

Incidentally, this isn't the only verbal spat Sneako had with another creator recently. The streamer was blocked by fellow streamer Jidon "JiDion" after trying to force a debate involving their religious beliefs.