"I had to block you" - JiDion confronts Sneako after latter tried to force a debate on religion 

YouTube and Rumble content creator Jidon "JiDion" took to his recent stream to announce his decision to block fellow streamer Nico "Sneako" after the latter attempted to initiate a debate about their religious beliefs. Jidon and Nico were initially quite close, having previously collaborated on streams together. However, their relationship has taken a more complicated turn recently.

Yesterday (January 5, 2024), Sneako joined Jidon's Discord call and inquired about the reason for their reduced communication. Jidon promptly responded:

"Man, I had to block you, man...if you don't mind, can I read the text messages?"

When Sneako expressed his surprise at being blocked, Jidon explained:

"Yeah, I did cause you kept pushing the Shaykh Uthman thing (debate)..."

He further added:

"Sneako, you act very childish. If this continues, I'm gonna have to rethink our friendship with you."

"I was blocked, I didn't even know" - Sneako reacts after Jidion kicks him out of the Discord call

It seems that Sneako and JiDion's friendship hit a roadblock when the former attempted to instigate a religious debate involving the latter. Despite JiDion's explanation that he didn't wish to entertain such discussions, he eventually removed Sneako from the Discord call.

Reacting to the situation, Sneako said:

"He said 'no' to the debate and I didn't keep pushing. That was the first time he said 'no.' He just read the whole conversation, that was the first time he said 'no' and that was the end of the conversation and then I was blocked and I didn't even know."

Reacting to getting kicked out of the Discord call, he said:

"That's what you do with your friends, chat? I asked 'Why?'...I was like, 'Hey man, I miss you, what's going on? Haven't talked to you in a while.' You catch up with your friend, and then you click me out of a call and block my number?"

Sneako proceeded to clarify that his intention in proposing a debate was influenced by JiDion's pastor publicly expressing openness to discussing the Bible.

What did the fans say?

The clip was shared by one of Sneako's verified fan pages on X. Here are some of the reactions there:

Sneako's community reacts to Jidon kicking out the former from the call (Image via X/Sneako_wave)

For those unfamiliar with the context, in October 2023, JiDion made the significant choice to transition away from his previous content, primarily centered around pranks, to focus on creating more religious-themed content. He further elaborated that his decision was driven by a desire to spread the word of god to his followers and fans.