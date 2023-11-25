JiDion vs. Sneako: Who's the more popular Rumble streamer?

Former Twitch streamer Jidon "JiDion" and former YouTuber Nico "Sneako" have emerged as prominent figures in the streaming scene over the last couple of years. Both individuals have climbed the ranks, amassing hundreds of thousands of followers along the way.

That said, they have encountered controversies that resulted in their suspensions from their respective platforms. Sneako, since 2022, and JiDion, since 2023, have both streamed on Rumble and have become among the most popular creators there.

This article will center on the topic of which of the two creators holds a more prominent position in the streaming sphere, particularly on Rumble.

Who is the bigger streamer between JiDion and Sneako?

In April 2023, JiDion surprised many by revealing that, in addition to YouTube, he would also be extending his streaming presence to Rumble. Since joining Rumble, the streamer has accumulated an impressive 248K followers.

Nevertheless, the follower count alone doesn't provide the complete picture. A more in-depth examination of his channel reveals that Jidon has been consistently garnering views on his streams. In his last 10 broadcasts on Rumble, the streamer maintained an average of over 57K viewers, a number that continues to rise.

Moving on to Sneako, who has been on Rumble for a longer duration, it's unsurprising that he boasts a higher follower count compared to Jidon. As of this writing, he has amassed an impressive 364K followers on his official account.

In terms of views as well, Sneako holds a slight edge over Jidon. The 25-year-old has consistently averaged just over 83K views over his past 10 streams on Rumble.

A side-by-side comparison suggests that, at least in terms of numbers, Sneako is the larger streamer when it comes to Rumble.

What type of content do these two produce?

It's noteworthy that the disparity in views may be attributed to the type of content they produce. For instance, JiDion recently disclosed his decision to embrace Christianity and use his platform to spread the message of Jesus. This shift in content may contribute to variations in viewership between the two streamers.

On the other hand, Sneako appears to be more attuned to the preferences of Gen Z and millennials. His content centers around various controversies, featuring his reactions to different issues and dramas within the online world.

Sneako also incorporates occasional IRL (In Real Life) streams into his content. His stream with Rangesh "N3on," an up-and-coming streamer on Kick, amassed over 200K views on his channel.

Both streamers, despite having varying degrees of reach and popularity, have solidified their places within the online and streaming community and continue to be integral figures.