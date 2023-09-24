"N3on is taking the P.H.D. courses from the Top G" - Fans react to N3on hitting on Charli D'Amelio in front of her boyfriend

Controversial Kick streamer Rangesh "N3on" was back at it after the 19-year-old streamer attempted to hit on TikToker-turned-celebrity Charli D'Amelio in front of her boyfriend. Accompanied by Nico "Sneako," Rangesh decided to crash a party that was purportedly hosted by the Kardashians while live on stream. As expected, the internet was quick to react to this, with one X user stating:

The livestream featured N3on and fellow controversial Kick streamer Nico "Sneako" all dressed up to the nines, ready to crash the biggest event of their lives so far. A visibly excited Rangesh even asked his fans and viewers to drop some "W's in the chat" before making their way to the star-studded affair.

N3on attempts to hit on Charli D'Amelio

As expected, Sneako and Rangesh were quick to encounter a plethora of online personalities, which included the likes of Jack Doherty. As soon as the controversial streamers made contact with Doherty, Rangesh was quick to express his desire to meet Charli D'Amelio and inquire about her whereabouts at the behest of his chat.

With chat's expectation on the 19-year-old's shoulder, Rangesh continued to look for Charli. After finally locating the TikTok star, he decided to approach her with a friendly greeting.

Things, however, quickly took an unexpected turn after the Indian-origin streamer proceeded to ask Charli if she was single. A confused Charli asked Rangesh what he meant, after which the Kick streamer decided to repeat his question.

For the sake of everyone witnessing this awkward encounter, Charli ended the conversation by gesturing at her boyfriend, who so happened to be standing right next to her. An embarrassed N3on scurried away before finally rejoining Sneako. However, this moment was clipped and it soon became the talk of social media.

Internet reacts to N3on's encounter with Charli D'Amelio

Users all across various social media platforms were quick to comment on the awkward encounter. The live stream went viral following Keemstar's DramaAlert's X handle's post about the same. One X user was amused by Rangesh's antics and went as far as to call him the "GOAT when it comes to being cringe."

However, this was not an isolated opinion, as multiple X users chimed in on the same sentiment and expressed their general disappointment in Rangesh's behavior.

This incident comes days after N3on, Sneako, and rapper Lil Pump were asked to leave a Top Golf facility after their unruly behavior went too far. 2023 continues to have its ups and downs for the controversial Kick streamers after both Rangesh and Sneako have been making headlines for all the wrong reasons.