"Texts are fake": Sneako denies accusations of taking drugs after alleged former partner shared DMs showing otherwise

Controversial Rumble streamer and online celebrity Nico "Sneako" has been under fire since September 19, 2023. The streamer was accused of substance abuse after screenshots of a conversation between him and his alleged former partner went viral on X. Shortly after the post, DramaAlert's X handle uploaded a screenshot of someone's chat with Sneako wherein he denied the allegation:

"That's not my ex, texts are fake"

Proceedings kicked off after Nico called out popular streamer Zherka and accused him of taking drugs before his boxing match against Izi Prime. The Rumble content creator leveled these claims on the phone with Adin Ross during his livestream. Shortly after clips of this conversation went viral on social media, an alleged former partner of Nico, Xenathewitch, decided to call him out and shared screenshots accusing him of substance abuse.

Promptly after coming across Nico calling Zherka a drug addict, Xena shared a series of clips that featured one of her alleged conversations with the former. In these chats, the streamer was reportedly asking for a specific narcotic that Xena had in her possession.

Sneako claims texts are fake, internet reacts

The 'fake texts' in question feature Nico allegedly asking Xena if she could "get M*MA" for him and his supposed reaction after the latter answered in the affirmative. Xena has since uploaded more clips and alleged that Sneako's drug habits were way worse, though she has yet to back up any of her claims with tangible proof.

Many on social media were quick to chime in regarding these allegations against Nico. However, owing to his polarizing presence, the internet seems to be divided on the matter. Multiple users have taken to X to support Nico, whereas others have written off the streamer's 'fake texts' claim.

Sneako is no stranger to controversy, as he was permanently banned from YouTube and Twitch, leading to his current refuge on Rumble. Since becoming a Rumble-exclusive streamer, he gained further notoriety after associating himself with Andrew Tate and Adin Ross and adopting a more controversial approach in his livestreams and content.