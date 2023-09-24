“I think every business should kick him out” - Fans lambast Lil Pump after rapper is seen belittling workers in Top Golf

Rapper Lil Pump recently found himself in a contentious situation after his trip to Top Golf on September 20. Accompanied by arguably the most controversial streamers on Kick, Nico "Sneako" and Rangesh "N3on," the trio intentionally engaged in eccentric behavior, and were even asked to leave after N3on passed a homophobic remark aimed towards an employee. As soon as clips of the stream went viral, social media users were quick to share their thoughts with one Reddit user stating:

Redditor reacts to the group's questionable behavior (Image via Reddit)

Despite the harmless idea of livestreaming their experience at a driving range, Lil Pump, Sneako, and N3on caught the attention of the Top Golf management. This was after N3on decided to venture into the hanging net that is meant to catch errant golf balls.

Lil Pump, Sneako, and N3on kicked out from Top Golf for their behavior

This was not an isolated event. Different clips from the same livestream captured Lil Pump, N3on, and Sneako's unruly behavior prior to getting kicked out for N3on's decision to jump into the safety net and potentially endangering his life for content.

Another viral clip from the livestream featured a Top Golf employee proceeding towards the content creators after taking notice of their cameras. After listening to the employee's concerns, Sneako decided to joke about removing their cameras and a specific member of the crew because he "overheard him making a homophobic remark." He then added:

"I thought I should bring it to your attention. We stand in support of the LGBTQ community."

The employee then presumably left to call security, which led to N3on shockingly stating:

"I think he just needs some d**k, gay-a** f***."

Shortly after this, the group was asked to leave. This further instigated members of the entourage to direct insults toward the Top Golf staff, with one member being heard stating:

"You’re gonna stay working here for the rest of your life. Twenty, fifteen dollars a month, you f**kin’ piece of shi*."

Fans react to N3on, Sneako, and Lil Pump getting kicked out of Top Golf

As expected, the actions of these controversial streamers and rapper generated a significant amount of interest and debate online. Many viewers expressed their disbelief at the group's behavior, specifically N3on, who was recently assaulted and harassed.

This was part of the larger sentiment that the trio had no right to bully the Top Golf staff with many more users expressing their disappointment.

The Gucci Gang rapper faced the brunt of the ire of the internet with many Redditors saying the following about Lil Pump.

The Gucci Gang rapper's year so far has not been smooth sailing, with the 22-year-old allegedly owing almost $2 million in taxes to the IRS.