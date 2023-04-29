Fact Check: Is Charli D'Amelio pregnant? Viral TikTok claim debunked 

Charli D'Amelio, the 18-year-old TikTok star, is in the news once more due to pregnancy rumors about her making rounds on the internet. The rumors began circulating when a fake account on TikTok, posing as the popular teenager, created several videos claiming that Charli D'Amelio is pregnant.

However, as reported by HITC, it must be noted that D'Amelio is not pregnant.

Notably, the social media celebrity is currently dating Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker's son, Landon. The two have been dating for over a year now and made their relationship Instagram official last year.

Rumors about Charli D'Amelio being pregnant began with a fake TikTok account

The rumors about TikTok celebrity Charli D' Amelio being pregnant began when a fake account with the username @charlidameliohere0 shared a number of videos, including a fake scan photo and pictures of a baby bump. The account then made the false claim that the teenager was expecting her first child.

The videos that were circulating about her pregnancy showed her in a floral dress with Landon, claiming that she was only three weeks along. Notably, all of this was old content from Charli's main TikTok account.

On April 28, the account was deleted. However, by then, it had managed to rake in 60,000 followers and more than thousands of views on the now-deleted videos.

However, before the fake account got deleted, it raised eyebrows on social media, with many taking to Twitter to try and verify the claims. As a result, the micro-blogging platform was filled with posts questioning the authenticity of the pregnancy.

PSwizzle @sadieUwU66 CHARLI DAMELIO IS PREGNANT CHARLI DAMELIO IS PREGNANT

thais @penisyocean @charlidamelio i want baby clothes for my baby im pregnant @charlidamelio i want baby clothes for my baby im pregnant

Charli and Landon's dating linkup first made headlines in 2022

In June 2022, Charli and Landon were first spotted together while they were leaving one of his gigs in Los Angeles. Soon after, their dating linkup started making rounds on the internet.

Other than this, they were spotted getting tattoos from the same artist and were seen leaving Charli D'Amelio's sister Dixie's album party together.

Later, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that they were seeing each other but it was the early stages and the pair have been madly in love with each other ever since. Around mid-July, the couple made it official on TikTok and Instagram.

