Prominent Kick streamer says he has lost $90,000,000 gambling, continues to gamble despite big loss

Twitch and Kick streamer Tyler "Trainwreckstv" has recently made a surprising revelation, acknowledging that he's encountered a substantial loss of approximately $90 million due to online gambling. For those unaware, the streamer, who is among the biggest gambling-related content creators, moved platforms once Twitch had de-platformed gambling sites such as Stake.com.

During a live broadcast with fellow streamer Felix "xQc," Tyler openly shared that he's grappling with a gambling deficit. Interestingly, this comes only a day after he bagged a whopping $9.9 million yesterday (August 17) while streaming a slots game on Stake.com.

Trigger and Content Warning: Gambling addiction

"I'm down $90 million underneath RTP" - Kick streamer confesses astonishing gambling deficit

Trainwreckstv is no stranger when it comes to scoring substantial wins in his gambling streams. Nevertheless, his journey has been marked by a substantial share of losses over the course of several years. The Kick streamer revealed:

"My vault is at $18 million and I lost like six-and-a-half turns. I'm so sick, I'm so sick."

He revealed that he would need to accumulate a staggering $90 million just to "break even." He said:

"Bro, Jesse, I'm down $90 million underneath RTP (return to player). So I'm owed $90 million just to break even on RTP. Like, oh, I'm just sick."

Although gambling may appear to be a potentially profitable endeavor, it's important to recognize that these streamers frequently receive compensation from the specific websites they broadcast.

What did fans say?

Naturally, fans were astonished at the amount, especially given the context of his recent victory, where he secured nearly $10 million on Stake.com. Reacting to the clip, fans said these:

What are Trainwreckstv's biggest wins?

Despite currently experiencing a financial setback, the Kick streamer has still achieved significant success on Stake.com. A notable example is in April 2022, when he secured an astonishing $22.5 million while playing the slots game named "Might of Ra."

In mid-2022, he successfully acquired $15 million by trying his luck on the Dork Unit slots game on Stake.com. Then, in March 2022, he proudly achieved an impressive cashout of approximately $14 million while playing another slots game on the same website.

The streamer's gambling interests extend beyond just slots and roulette. During the FIFA World Cup 2022, he placed substantial bets on selected group-stage fixtures, which ultimately resulted in a significant win of $1.5 million.