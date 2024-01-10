"She seems to like him" - Rubi Rose comments on Kick streamer N3on's relationship with Sam Frank

American rapper Rubi Rose recently talked about controversial Kick streamer "Rangesh" N3on in the recent episode of the Impaulsive Podcast, hosted by internet star Logan Paul along with Mike Majlak. In the podcast, Mike asked Rubi about her acquaintance with Rangesh and how she was introduced to the streamer when she first met him.

She was also asked if she gave N3on any advice regarding his relationship with Sam Frank, which was why he was estranged from former friend Adin Ross. Mike asked the artist:

"Were you giving him advice on his, uh, his relationship?

To this, Rubi Rose responded by stating:

"Yeah, for sure, and he really likes the girl so it's like, f*** the internet, f*** what the internet thinks. Like, they're gonna hate any girl who does OnlyF*ns and makes money... He likes her and she seems to like him."

"The guy's a little a** boy" - Rubi Rose talks about humorous first interaction with N3on in recent Impaulsive episode

Rangesh "N3on" has become well-known in the Kick community, partially due to his frequent past collaborations with Adin Ross. However, N3on's relationship with his girlfriend Sam Frank led to a souring of his friendship with Adin, as Adin believed that Sam was "using" Rangesh as a way to obtain fame and, subsequently, fortune.

Since the two fell out, both Rangesh and Sam have been on the receiving end of criticism from netizens. This became a topic of discussion in the podcast as Rubi also shared the humorous first interaction she shared with Rangesh. Mike also asked Rubi Rose if Rangesh had tried to "make a move" on her:

"The guy's a little a** boy. Like, of course, he, um, you know, I'm sure he probably found myself attractive but like you know, that's a little boy."

Mike then talked about how Rubi brought Rangesh out in her show in Los Angeles:

"Did you bring him out at your show? But you introduced him as a Make-a-Wish kid."

To which Rubi replied:

"I did. That's what they told me! That's what they told me. (Mike asks who "they" are) His manager, Kayn!"

Fans react to Rubi Rose's statements on the podcast

Netizens found the rapper's opinion and her first interaction with Rangesh humorous. Various users pointed out how Rubi roasted Rangesh, while others talked about how his own manager called him a "Make-a-Wish kid":

Adin Ross recently body-shamed Sam Frank, stating that she wears revealing clothes even though she does not "even have a body, to begin with."