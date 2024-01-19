"He's just trolling" - KSI's manager says Jack Doherty hasn't "expressed interest" about boxing match against Danny Aarons

The ongoing conflict between Jack Doherty, the controversial Kick streamer, and Dannu Aarons, the UK-based Twitch streamer, has witnessed a new development following updates provided by JJ "KSI's" manager. For context, the pair have been engaged in a rivalry on X, expressing their desire to face each other in a boxing match.

Mams Taylor, KSI's manager, briefly discussed the situation in a recent interview with Fred Talks Fighting. Unfortunately, the update wasn't very positive, as he believes that Jack is merely trolling and doesn't have genuine intentions to step into the ring. He remarked:

"He's (Jack Doherty) just trolling."

Danny Aarons might debut in boxing but not against Jack Doherty, hints Mams Taylor

The ongoing saga between Danny Aarons and Jack Doherty has been drawn out, with both individuals engaging in online spats. However, it remains to be seen if their conflict will ever materialize into a tangible event.

When questioned about the potential showdown between the two streamers, Mams Taylor stated that Jack, in particular, has been more active online than making any actual effort or indication towards the fight:

"I have spoken to Danny a bunch. He's keen, he wants to go. Jack, I don't think he has started (training). I think he's just trolling. I'd love to see him in the ring but he has not expressed interest to me yet."

When asked about Danny Aarons, Mams added that there is a good chance the streamer may appear in one of Misfit Boxing's future editions.

Mams also weighed in on other influencer-run events, particularly a recent one that Kick streamer Adin Ross did. Mams said:

"I welcome other people doing this but I would want them to do it safely and I hope he can take the precautions, take the measures, you know, make sure people are in a suitable weight."

KSI's invite to other streamers

KSI, co-owner of Misfits Boxing, has expressed his thoughts on influencer boxing events involving fellow streamers. In a recent interview, JJ went so far as to express his openness to having prominent figures like Darren "IShowSpeed," Kai Cenat, and Rangesh "N3on" participate in such events.

Some of these names have already responded. N3on, for example, promptly took to his socials to express his interest in fighting, essentially accepting KSI's invitation to join Misfits Boxing.