"He's smiling down on you" - Tributes pour in as Shroud announces the passing away of his father after battling lung cancer

Michael “Shroud” recently opened up about his father passing away due to lung cancer via a Twitter post. According to the streaming superstar, his father, who was a pillar to him and supported his decision to create gaming content, had been battling the disease for several months before passing away on August 10, 2023.

However, Shroud didn’t have to face the terrible news alone. Gamers, content creators, and many others came together to offer their condolences and support. From CouRage to Mike Ybarra (the CEO of Blizzard Entertainment), many notable personalities shared heartfelt words.

Content creators and fans worldwide offered their support (Image via Twitter)

“So sorry for your loss Mike. Your dad was a great man and was so proud of you. You can see it everytime he was a guest on stream. He's smiling down on you bro.”

The internet pays tribute to Shroud’s late father on Twitter

Michael opened up about a recent tragedy on Twitter (Image via Twitter)

In a vulnerable moment, Shroud revealed via Twitter that his father recently lost his battle with cancer. The streamer highlighted that his father always supported him and was primarily the person who got him into FPS (First Person Shooters) and other genres of video games.

“I know I haven’t spoken publicly about it, but for the past few months my Dad had been battling lung cancer. Yesterday he passed away. He always supported me, got me into gaming and helped shape my love for games specifically FPS. Rest in peace papa shroud <3”

Fans and colleagues came out to pay tribute to Michael and his father:

Content creators, CEOs, pro players, and more showed their respect for Michael's father (Image via Twitter)

CouRage, Ludwig, Jake Lucky, CS:GO player fl0m, and Blizzard’s CEO Mike Ybarra were among the many people who offered words of comfort to Michael and his family during this tragic time in his life.

From DansGaming to Tarik, many gamers showed their support (Image via Twitter)

Cloud9’s Twitter and the CEO of Complexity Gaming also showed their appreciation for Michael and his father. Quite a few members of the competitive gaming scene also joined in.

Fellow content creators, broadcasters, and fans wanted to show that they were here for Shroud in this trying time (Image via Twitter)

There were hundreds of quote tweets as well, with many remarking that they remember seeing Michael’s father in his CS:GO profile video. People around the world offered their condolences and well wishes in this trying time.

As of now, Michael has refrained from sharing further updates on social media, but it's clear that people around the world empathize with his situation. Tributes continue to pour in from fans worldwide, along with heartfelt thoughts and prayers.