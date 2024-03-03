Kick streamer Destiny went off at Ludwig after the latter made certain statements about Steven's community. This comes after an apparent member of the community made a death threat against Ludwig for deleting his Mogul Mail video, which criticized HasanAbi's recent stance on streaming being harder than "real" jobs.

Reacting to the death threat given by the user, Ludwig looked into the private messages he had exchanged with him in the past, which revealed him to be a former fan. Ludwig stated, talking about the threat:

"What a f**king crazy thing for Mr. P*nis Head (the user in question) to say. And then I scrolled up in our DMs, and I found out that this dude was my viewer five years ago... And has since moved on I think clearly to like watching Destiny and on Destiny's behalf wants to like make Hassan's life a lot worse..."

To this, Steven had an explosive reaction:

"What a d**k suck f**king comment. F**k! Ludwig is like such a decently cool person, other than the fact he's such a spineless f**k and carries so much water. I don't know if it's like a clout obsession thing, or if he legitimately just enjoys getting his a** f**king rimmed by Hasan everyday."

"What a stupid comment to make" - Destiny goes on a rant against Ludwig after the latter makes comments about his community

[Timestamp: 3:49:59]

In a recent livestream on YouTube, Steven "Destiny" addressed Ludwig's recent comments, as he supposedly received death threats from Steven's community. As a clip of this was uploaded on r/LivestreamFail, Ludwig commented under the post, further clarifying his position. He stated:

"The guy actually messaged me again and said he was a destiny fan at one point but no longer is. I been getting a bunch of messages from destiny fans and conflated that dude as part of the mob which was wrong to do. I removed that section and added a correction in the fact sheet (updates for every mogul mail video) Anyway see the thread getting bombarded and figured id provide context ppPoof"

Regardless, Steven criticized the creator for generalizing his community based on an interaction with an individual who was not confirmed to be his fan in the first place and then further "exemplifying" this interaction to the entirety of the fanbase:

"It's especially frustrating because Ludwig knows better. That, I think that's the thing that frustrates me the most about this. Ludwig is a large content- I'm pretty sure he's a larger content creator than me... He knows how irresponsible and stupid it is to take one f**king DM and pretend that it is exemplary or exemplifies an entire streamer's fanbase. Like what a stupid comment to make, you know better than this!"

Fans react to Steven's response to Ludwig, with many agreeing with the former and stating that Ludwig "made up sh** as he had "no evidence" of the individual being a fan of Steven:

Fans react to Steven's rant (Image via LivestreamFail/Reddit)

